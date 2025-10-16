Giants Bolster Goaltending Depth with Acquisition of Pyne
Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Goaltender Kelton Pyne with the Regina Pats
(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography)
Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have acquired 20-year-old goaltender Kelton Pyne from the Regina Pats in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
Pyne was the Pats Player of the Year last season, after he posted an .887 save percentage, 3.56 goals-against average and 13-22-4-3 record for a team that only won 16 games all season. He has played in 104 career WHL games.
"Kelton is a veteran WHL goalie who will provide leadership and depth to our hockey team," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "We are excited to welcome Kelton to the Vancouver Giants."
The White City, Sask. native has posted a 31-47-10-4 record, .880 save percentage and three shutouts in his WHL career, first appearing in nine games in the 2021-22 season.
Originally undrafted to the WHL, Pyne signed with his hometown Pats on Sept. 13, 2021 and recorded his first career shutout in just his second start, on Feb. 11, 2022 against Calgary.
Pyne made 38 saves against the Giants last season in a 5-3 Regina win at Langley Events Centre on Dec. 4, 2024.
The Giants welcome Kelton to Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.
