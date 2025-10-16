Pats Announce Cancer Awareness Night + Jersey Auction Details

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club, in partnership with 22Fresh, is proud to announce that their annual Cancer Awareness Game will take place on Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats will wear specially designed Cancer Awareness jerseys created by 22Fresh. The jerseys will be auctioned off online starting today at Pats Cancer Awareness Jersey Auction | Free Online Silent Auction Fundraisers | 32auctions. The auction will close at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 18.

Following the game, winning bidders in attendance will have the unique opportunity to receive their jersey directly from the player on the ice.

"This night is always one of the most meaningful games on our schedule," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "It's an opportunity for our players, staff, and fans to come together for a cause that touches so many lives. We're proud to continue this tradition and make a difference right here in our community."

Fans are encouraged to take part in the evening's initiatives, including filling out "I Fight For" signs available throughout the concourse and displaying them during a special pre-game ceremony.

All net proceeds from the jersey auction and themed merchandise will benefit the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, supporting cancer research and patient care across the Province.

This marks the 17th annual Cancer Awareness Game for the Regina Pats. Over the last 16 years, the organization has raised more than $140,000 in the fight against cancer, including $13,000 from last season's jersey auction.

"We're incredibly proud to once again partner with the Pats on this meaningful night," said Kip Simon, owner of 22Fresh. "Designing these jerseys is about more than just style-it's about honouring the stories and strength of those impacted by cancer. Seeing the community come together, players wearing our designs for such an important cause, and the funds raised staying right here in Saskatchewan-that's what makes this night so special."

Fans can also contribute directly by donating to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan at cancerfoundationsask.ca/donate or to the Canadian Cancer Society at support.cancer.ca.







