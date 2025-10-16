T-Birds Announce Trade with Regina
Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced a trade involving defenseman Carter Kowalyk to the Regina Pats in exchange for a 2027 7th round draft selection.
Kowalyk was acquired in September by the Thunderbirds in a trade with the Kelowna Rockets. Carter suited up for 5 games with the T-Birds, logging 6 penalty minutes in his time with Seattle.
Check out the Seattle Thunderbirds Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025
- T-Birds Announce Trade with Regina - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Pats Acquire Veteran Defenceman Kowalyk - Regina Pats
- Pats Announce Cancer Awareness Night + Jersey Auction Details - Regina Pats
- Vees Announce Ladies Night October 18 - Penticton Vees
- Willie Desjardins, Mike Johnston Named to Team CHL Coaching Staff for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Portland Winterhawks
- Giants Bolster Goaltending Depth with Acquisition of Pyne - Vancouver Giants
- Pats Deal Goaltender Pyne to Giants - Regina Pats
- Tigers Goaltender Casey Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Team CHL Announces Coaching Staff for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Team CHL Coaching Staff for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - WHL
- Rockets Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Royals - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Third-Period Comeback Bid Falls Short in Edmonton - Portland Winterhawks
- Vieillard Stars as Chiefs Bounce Back with Shootout Victory - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Survive Third Period Comeback from Winterhawks, Remain Perfect at Home - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Fall in Third Period to Blazers - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Announce Trade with Regina
- T-Birds Tamed by Wild
- T-Birds Edged Out by Chiefs
- T-Birds Earn First Road Win in Kelowna
- T-Birds Lose to Penticton