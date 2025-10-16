T-Birds Announce Trade with Regina

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced a trade involving defenseman Carter Kowalyk to the Regina Pats in exchange for a 2027 7th round draft selection.

Kowalyk was acquired in September by the Thunderbirds in a trade with the Kelowna Rockets. Carter suited up for 5 games with the T-Birds, logging 6 penalty minutes in his time with Seattle.







