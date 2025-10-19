T-Birds Go Wild on Wenatchee
Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. -One night after being shutout, three different players scored twice and the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Wenatchee Wild, 6-1, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The win stopped a three game losing streak. The Thunderbird hits the road for two games next weekend, travelling north to the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia to play the Prince George Cougars. The T-Birds next home game is October 31st versus the Saskatoon Blades.
The Thunderbirds (4-6-0-0) broke a scoreless tie with three goals in a span of 90 seconds just past the midway point of the first period. Antonio Martorana struck first at 11:12. At the 12:20 mark Coster Dunn made it 2-0 and 23-seconds later Cameron Kuzma gave the Thunderbirds a 3-0 edge.
"I thought the response by the team was really good," said head coach Matt O'Dette of bouncing back from a loss the night before. "Every player chipped in tonight. Lots of credit to the leaders. They were saying the right things and backing that up with their play."
Seattle added to the lead with two more goals in period two. Kuzma got his second of the game at 4:06. "The boys had a good night tonight. We didn't have the best night the first time we played them (a 7-3 loss in Wenatchee)," he explained. "We bounced back and I'm proud of the effort. Everyone was moving, buying into the team."
The Thunderbirds fifth goal of the night came in the final minute of the period, a power play goal from Dunn at 19:13. Martorana tacked on a shorthanded goal at 4:19 of the third period before Wenatchee finally got on the board two minutes later.
"We didn't start cutting any corners once we got the lead," remarked O'Dette of the final two periods. "That can lead to more opportunities. The guys stayed on the path and finished strong."
The T-Birds outshot their opponent for the first time this season, 45-25. Marek Sklenicka earned his fourth win of the season with a 24-save effort.
T-BIRDS EXTRAS
With an assist on Seattle's second goal, Braeden Cootes earned his 100th point in the WHL, all with the T-Birds.
The Thunderbirds were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, the first game this season they have not surrendered a power play goal.
Simon Lovsin missed the final game of his league imposed five game suspension. He is eligible to return October 24th when the T-Birds travel to Prince George.
The Thunderbirds continue to play without Radim Mrtka who is currently assigned to the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.
Western Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025
- Broncos Outlast Blazers in Shootout Thriller - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Go Wild on Wenatchee - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Fall, 3-2, to Silvertips - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Fall, 5-4, to Royals - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vieillard, Chiefs Hold on for Second-Straight Win Saturday, 3-2, Over Rebels - Spokane Chiefs
- Vees Battle Back for Shootout Victory - Penticton Vees
- Kraft Extends Goal-Scoring Streak to Three Games in 6-1 Wenatchee Loss Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Penalties Prove Costly As Americans Fall To Cougars - Tri-City Americans
- MacKenzie Plays Overtime Hero as Oil Kings Defeat Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Fall Short in Comeback Attempt - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Power Past Wheat Kings, 6-4, in Cancer Awareness Game Victory - Regina Pats
- Slow Start Sinks Wheat Kings in Regina - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Cougars at Americans - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 10 at Royals - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Giants - Penticton Vees
- Warriors Look to Sweep Weekend Series - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Chiefs Continue Eastern Swing with Saturday Match-Up against Rebels - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings and Raiders Meet in First Bout of 2025 Playoffs Rematch - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Obobaifo, Schmidt, Titlbach Line Dominates For Giants In 5-2 Win Over Wild - Vancouver Giants
- Titlbach Takes Control as Wild Drop 5-2 Decision Friday at Vancouver - Wenatchee Wild
- Gizowski's Hat Trick, Ravensbergen's Shutout Power Cougars Past Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Shut Out by Prince George - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Go Wild on Wenatchee
- T-Birds Shut Out by Prince George
- T-Birds Announce Trade with Regina
- T-Birds Tamed by Wild
- T-Birds Edged Out by Chiefs