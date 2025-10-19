T-Birds Go Wild on Wenatchee

KENT, Wash. -One night after being shutout, three different players scored twice and the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Wenatchee Wild, 6-1, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The win stopped a three game losing streak. The Thunderbird hits the road for two games next weekend, travelling north to the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia to play the Prince George Cougars. The T-Birds next home game is October 31st versus the Saskatoon Blades.

The Thunderbirds (4-6-0-0) broke a scoreless tie with three goals in a span of 90 seconds just past the midway point of the first period. Antonio Martorana struck first at 11:12. At the 12:20 mark Coster Dunn made it 2-0 and 23-seconds later Cameron Kuzma gave the Thunderbirds a 3-0 edge.

"I thought the response by the team was really good," said head coach Matt O'Dette of bouncing back from a loss the night before. "Every player chipped in tonight. Lots of credit to the leaders. They were saying the right things and backing that up with their play."

Seattle added to the lead with two more goals in period two. Kuzma got his second of the game at 4:06. "The boys had a good night tonight. We didn't have the best night the first time we played them (a 7-3 loss in Wenatchee)," he explained. "We bounced back and I'm proud of the effort. Everyone was moving, buying into the team."

The Thunderbirds fifth goal of the night came in the final minute of the period, a power play goal from Dunn at 19:13. Martorana tacked on a shorthanded goal at 4:19 of the third period before Wenatchee finally got on the board two minutes later.

"We didn't start cutting any corners once we got the lead," remarked O'Dette of the final two periods. "That can lead to more opportunities. The guys stayed on the path and finished strong."

The T-Birds outshot their opponent for the first time this season, 45-25. Marek Sklenicka earned his fourth win of the season with a 24-save effort.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

With an assist on Seattle's second goal, Braeden Cootes earned his 100th point in the WHL, all with the T-Birds.

The Thunderbirds were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, the first game this season they have not surrendered a power play goal.

Simon Lovsin missed the final game of his league imposed five game suspension. He is eligible to return October 24th when the T-Birds travel to Prince George.

The Thunderbirds continue to play without Radim Mrtka who is currently assigned to the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.







