Warriors Look to Sweep Weekend Series

Published on October 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After taking a two-goal lead in the first period, the Moose Jaw Warriors were able to hold off the current Eastern Division leaders by a commanding margin in the first half of a weekend home-and-home series.

Captain Lynden Lakovic tallied the two goals of the first period. Gage Nagel, Nolan Paquette, and Kash Andresen each tallied a goal. In his first WHL game in his hometown, William Degagne tallied his first WHL goal. Goaltender Kyle Jones registered his first WHL win with 31 saves on 33 shots.

With two assists on Friday night, Landen McFadden has moved into first place on the Warriors' leader board with three goals and eight assists for 11 points through nine games. Colt Carter is closely behind with four goals and ten points through ten games.

Kyle Jones continues to lead the Warriors' goaltenders with a record of 1 - 1 - 1, a goals against average of 3.50, and a save percentage of .895.

The Blades come into tonight with a record of 7 - 3. Last night, Cooper Williams and Jack Kachkowski tallied a goal each, and Tristen Doyle registered two assists. Evan Gardner made 24 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

