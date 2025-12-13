Warriors Battle but Fall in Overtime

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - The Warriors battled, but fell in overtime against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Following a back-and-forth start to the game, the Warriors broke the ice with a power play goal off the stick of Landen McFadden. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll struck back for the Tigers quickly to bring the Tigers back even. Ethan Neutens added another Medicine Hat Tigers goal late in the period to send the teams into the first intermission separated by a goal.

Moose Jaw started the middle frame with just under 90 seconds remaining on their second power play of the game. The Warriors struck first again in the second period, with a breakaway goal from Steven Steranka just past the seven-minute mark. Bryce Pickford brought the Tigers back ahead by a goal barely a minute later. Aiden Ziprick struck back quickly for the Warriors to even the score. Kadon McCann added the period's fourth goal just 2:05 after the first goal of the period was scored.

Early in the frame, Brady Ness and Cam Parr exchanged blows, resulting in matching five-minute penalties. For the third time, the Warriors drew first blood in the third period with a goal from 20-year-old Ethan Semeniuk. Back on the power play following a crosschecking call to Misha Volotovskii, Landen McFadden potted his second goal of the game just seven seconds into the man-advantage to give the Warriors back the lead.

Following a late game tying goal by the Tigers, the teams headed into overtime. Riley Thorpe was called for tripping early in the extra frame, and the Tigers were able to capitalize on their late man-advantage with the game-winning goal.

The Warriors went two for three on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. In net, Kyle Jones made 21 saves on 27 shots. Across the ice, Carter Casey made 10 saves on 15 shots.

