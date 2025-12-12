Rockets Continue East Swing Friday in Brandon

The Kelowna Rockets (14-9-3-1) continue their six-game East Division road trip on Friday night with a matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings (15-11-1-0) at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Puck drop is set for 5:00 pm PST / 7:00 pm CT, with fans able to watch live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

Kelowna enters the contest riding back-to-back wins, most recently a 6-4 victory in Swift Current to open the trip. The Rockets have now earned points in seven of their last ten and continue to climb the Western Conference standings, sitting fifth with 32 points.

Friday marks Kelowna's first matchup with Brandon this season and their first visit to Manitoba in nearly two years.

The Rockets remain without forwards Tij Iginla (Team Canada) and Tomas Poletin (Team Czechia), both away at World Junior camps. Kelowna's lineup will again feature affiliate call-ups Dallin Antos (2008 LHD) and Will Matte (2009 LW), who joined the team earlier this week.

BRANDON WHEAT KINGS

Brandon enters the game as one of the Eastern Conference's hottest teams, riding a four-game winning streak and sitting sixth in the conference with 31 points. The Wheat Kings boast one of the league's most dangerous offenses, averaging 4.7 goals per game this season.

Their attack is led by 2026 NHL Draft phenom Jaxon Jacobson (8G, 31A, 39PTS) and sniper Luke Mistelbacher (19G, 19A, 38PTS), alongside Jordan Gavin (33PTS) and Joby Baumuller (33PTS). Brandon's power play ranks second in the WHL at 33.3%, meaning discipline will be critical for Kelowna.

The Wheat Kings have been strong at home with a 10-7-1-0 record as the Rockets will be looking to put a dent in that tonight.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

2025-26 Season Series: First meeting

Kelowna Record: 14-9-3-1

Brandon Record: 15-11-1-0

Goals For/Against:

Kelowna - 97 GF / 89 GA

Brandon - 126 GF / 111 GA

Special Teams:

Kelowna: PP - 21/110 (19.1%) | PK - 18/107 (83.2%)

Brandon: PP - 29/87 (33.3%) | PK - 32/110 (70.9%).

INJURY & ABSENCE REPORT

Tij Iginla - World Junior Camp (Team Canada)

Tomas Poletin - World Junior Camp (Team Czechia)

Vojtech Cihar - World Junior Camp (Team Czechia)

Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

Gabriel Guilbault - UBI (Week-to-Week)

Nate Corbet - LBI (Week-to-Week)

Hiroki Gojsic - UBI (Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Will Sharpe - 2 games shy of 150 career WHL games

UP NEXT

Kelowna continues its East Division swing on Saturday night with a matchup in Regina at 4:00PM PST. Fans can follow the entire road trip live for free on Victory+ or 104.7 The Lizard.







