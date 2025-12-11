Rockets Ink Kings Prospect Vojtech Cihar

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have signed import forward Vojtech Cihar, a 2025 second-round NHL Draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings who recently signed his NHL entry-level contract earlier this week.

Cihar, a 6'0", 181 lbs forward hails from Chomutov, Czechia. Cihar has spent the past two seasons with HC Energie Karlovy Vary in the Czech Extraliga, Czechia's top professional league.

In 2024-25, Cihar posted 9 points (4G, 5A) in 43 games, earning recognition as the highest-scoring U18 junior in the Extraliga. He also suited up for Czechia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning a silver medal, and at the 2025 World Junior Championship, where he helped his country capture bronze.

This season, Cihar has appeared in 27 Extraliga games, recording 8 points (4G, 4A) prior to joining the Rockets. Internationally, he has continued to excel, totaling 8 points in his last 8 games with Czechia's U20 program.

Originally selected 38th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Cihar's WHL rights were acquired earlier this season in the trade that brought forwards Shane Smith and Vojtech Cihar to Kelowna in exchange for Kayden Longley, prospect Grayson Bauer, and multiple draft picks.

Cihar has also been named to Team Czechia for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota-St. Paul, where he will join fellow Rockets forward and New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin.

Cihar will report to Kelowna following the completion of the World Junior Championship and is expected to make his Rockets debut in early January.







