Giants Reveal Teddy Bear Toss & Toy Drive Details for December 13 & 14

Published on December 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants host the annual Preston Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss this coming Saturday, Dec. 13, when they welcome the Victoria Royals to Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m.

The following day - Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. - the Giants are hosting a toy drive in partnership with the Township of Langley Firefighters against the Spokane Chiefs.

Saturday Promotion: Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Preston Chevrolet.

Saturday Puck drop: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 5:30 p.m. - arrive early if you can!)

Sunday Promotion: Toy Drive, presented by Save on Foods, in partnership with the Township of Langley Firefighters.

Sunday Puck Drop: 4:00 PM (Doors open at 2:30 p.m. - arrive early if you can!)

Fans are encouraged to bring a bear/stuffed animal to Saturday's game, but if you don't have one, you can purchase a stuffed animal at the top of Gate 2 or Gate 7 by making a minimum $15 donation. Proceeds will support the NW Kids Fund. Cash and credit will be accepted.

All bears collected from Saturday are going to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

On Sunday, fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to donate this Christmas season to help brighten a child's holiday; all donated toys will be stacked at the top of Gate 2 to build a festive "mountain of toys." All toys received will be donated to the B.C. Children's Hospital.

There is also another Save on Foods post-game skate with the players and Jack the Giant, so bring your skates and a helmet if you want to join. They can also be rented: $3 for skates and $1 for a helmet.

Additionally, there will be another hockey memorabilia auction from House of Hockey that will include a signed Bobby Orr photo on Sunday.

