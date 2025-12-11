Winterhawks and Mortenson Announce Newly-Renovated Glass Palace Club

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club, in partnership with Mortenson, is proud to announce the opening of the Glass Palace Club, an extensively renovated premium hospitality space located on the event level of Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Glass Palace Club offers Winterhawks alumni, corporate sponsors, and select season ticket holders and fans an upscale place to gather, dine, and connect before and during the game. Featuring modern finishes, state-of-the-art lighting fixtures, comfortable seating, enhanced food and beverage options, and multiple 100+ inch televisions, the new space elevates the game-day experience while honoring the storied history of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

On Saturday, the Glass Palace Club made its official debut during the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time celebration, receiving rave reviews from the returning alumni and longtime supporters.

¬â¹"We are excited to announce the Glass Palace Club in collaboration with Mortenson," Jeff McGillis, Chief Operating Officer of the Portland Winterhawks, said. "The new space allows our alumni, sponsors, and fans a freshly renovated, private area where they can enjoy food and beverages before and during Winterhawks games. The Glass Palace Club will also feature postgame press conferences open to select sponsors and fans and host other Winterhawks events throughout the season."

"We're proud to partner with the Winterhawks to bring the Glass Palace Club to life," said Mike Clifford, Vice President and General Manager at Mortenson. "It creates another place for Portland to come together and elevates the team's fan and media experience throughout the season."

The Glass Palace Club will be open for all remaining 2025-26 regular season and home playoff games.







