Reed Brown Nets First Multi-Goal Game of the Season as Hawks Fall to Chiefs

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Reed Brown tallied two goals and Alex Weiermair added his team-leading 18th of the season, but Hawks couldn't solve Chiefs' offense in the third period, and suffered an 8-3 loss in Spokane.

Game #30: Portland (3) vs. Spokane (8)

SOG: POR (30) - SPO (32)

PP: POR (0/6) - SPO (1/2)

Saves: Clark (24) - Esler (27)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

SPO - Sam Oremba (9) from Coco Armstrong and Will McIsaac

SPO - Will McIsaac (4) from Mathias Preston and Rhett Sather

POR - Reed Brown (9) from Jake Gustafson and Carter Sotheran

POR - Alex Weiermair (18) from Cole Slobodian

SPO - Sam Oremba (10) from Rhett Sather (power play)

SPO - Coco Armstrong (10) from Tristen Buckley and Nolan Saunderson

SPO - Ethan Hughes (5) from Rhett Sather and Will McIsaac

SPO - Brody Gillespie (4) from Logan Wormald and Mathis Preston

SPO - Brody Gillespie (5)

SPO - Sam Oremba (11)

POR - Reed Brown (10) from Kyle McDonough and Carter Sotheran

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks and Chiefs met tonight for Portland's first of three games in three nights, and Spokane struck early. The home team won the opening faceoff and found the back of the net just 10 seconds into the game, as Sam Oremba buried his ninth goal of the season. Portland settled in and generated 14 first-period shots, but a lights-out wrist shot from Will McIsaac sent the Chiefs into the first intermission with a two-goal lead.

As frustration mounted following a series of unlucky calls against the visitors, the Hawks finally broke through. After a broken stick left a Chief helpless, Carter Sotheran danced through the high slot and found Jake Gustafson on the far side. Gustafson's one-timer was blocked back to his stick, allowing him to dish to Reed Brown at the crease, who snapped it home to cut the deficit to one. With just 57 seconds remaining in the period, Alex Weiermair worked the puck down low and threw it out front from below the goal line, where it deflected off a Spokane defenceman and into the net for his team-leading 18th goal of the season, leveling the score at two.

Spokane responded with six unanswered goals, beginning with Oremba restoring the Chiefs' lead. Trailing 8-2, Reed Brown added his second of the night in highlight-reel fashion, collecting the puck at the blue line, attacking with speed, and roofing a bar-down finish for his first multi-goal game of the season. Despite the late marker, Spokane skated away with an 8-3 victory over Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home this weekend for a double-header at the Glass Palace, hosting the Penticton Vees with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.