Americans Fall, 3-2, In Wenatchee
Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Wenatchee, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (13-13-2-0) dropped a tight-checking 3-2 game to the Wenatchee Wild (11-15-1-1) Friday night, falling for the fourth game in a row.
Tri-City had an excellent chance to open the scoring early, receiving a 39-second five-on-three power play, but couldn't break through to take the lead.
A few minutes after those power plays expired the Wild opened the scoring. After a lengthy shift inside the Americans zone, Zane Torre centered from behind the Tri-City net and found Grady Wedman alone in the slot. Wedman beat Xavier Wendt over the blocker 10:50 into the game to open the scoring.
The Americans killed off two more penalties in the first, and nearly tied the game on a shorthanded breakaway for Connor Dale, but trailed 1-0 heading in the intermission.
Caelen Joudrey extended Wenatchee's lead 4:33 into the second period as he took a pass on right wing off the rush and beat Wendt over the glove to make it 2-0.
Tri-City answered quickly however, as David Krcal threw the puck on net from the left point and it skipped over the glove of Tvrznik just 1:07 after Joudrey's goal. It was Krcal's third of the season with Gavin Garland picking up the assist.
While they didn't give up a goal, the Americans ran into penalty trouble in the second period taking four minor penalties. Late in the second the Wild regained their lead as Joudrey quickly snapped a loose puck in front of the net over the glove of Wendt with 1:02 left.
Down 3-1 in the third, Tri-City pulled to within one 4:55 into the final frame. Ismail Abougouche took a centering pass from Grady Martin while alone in front of the net and fired a shot past the blocker of Tvrznik for his second of the season.
The Americans were kept to the outside for much of the third period, limited to five shots on goal over the final 20 minutes and outshot 35-19 in the game, as Wenatchee held on for the 3-2 win.
The two teams meet again at the Toyota Center in Kennewick Saturday night at 6:05.
