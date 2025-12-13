Preview: Americans vs Wild - December 13, 2025

Americans vs Wild

Saturday, December 13, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Peanuts Night

LAST GAME: The Americans were limited to just 19 shots on goal last night, dropping their fourth game in a row with a 3-2 loss in Wenatchee. David Krcal and Ismail Abougouche scored for the Americans while Xaier Wendt made 32 saves in goal. The four-game slide is now a season high for the Americans, and they have been held to under 20 shots in each of the four games.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between the Americans and Wild in 2025-26. Tri-City currently holds a 2-1 record against Wenatchee after 3-2 and 3-1 wins on October 4 and 25, before a 3-2 loss in Wenatchee last night. The season series continues in the New Year with games January 24 (@ WEN) and 31 (@ TC).

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Record: 13-12-2-0 Record: 11-15-1-1

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 12th

Goals for: 77 Goals for: 78

Goals Against: 89 Goals Against: 97

Power Play: 19.3% (16/83) Power Play: 17.3% (22/127)

Penalty Kill: 73.4% (58/79) Penalty Kill: 81.9% (109/133)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Connor Dale (10-15-25) Luka Shcherbyna (13-7-20)

Savin Virk (10-14-24) Josh Toll (0-19-19)

Gavin Garland (8-12-20) Mason Kraft (6-12-18)

Around the Concourse:

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jesse McKinnon

Jersey Auction: Dash Auction Online

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

