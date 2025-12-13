Game Preview: Vees at Winterhawks

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees continue their three games in three nights in Portland against the Winterhawks on Saturday night for a 6:00PM puck drop from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (14-8-4-3) used strong special teams to take down the Thunderbirds last night in Kent. The Vees powerplay went 2/6 while the penalty kill was a perfect 4/4. Ryden Evers had two goals, Ethan Weber had two assists and Tristan Petersen added one of each to lead the team to victory. AJ Reyelts stopped 23/24 shots he faced in the win.

The Winterhawks sit in fourth in the Western Conference one point behind the Vees. They fell by an 8-3 score last night in Spokane but have won seven of their last 10 games entering tonight's contest.

Vees Player to Watch: Tristan Petersen: has seven points in his last four games following his two point performance on Friday against the Thunderbirds. He has eight goals and eight assists this season.

Fast Fact: Ryden Evers has points in eight of his last 10 games and has registered 15 total points in that span.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the second of four meetings this season. The Vees picked up a 3-2 win at home in the first matchup. These two will play again tomorrow in Portland and then wrap up the season series on Jan. 31 back in Penticton.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 36 points (19g, 17a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 33 points (13g, 20a)

Brady Birnie- 30 points (7g, 23a)

Brittan Alstead- 25 points (12g, 13a)

Ethan Weber- 21 points (5g, 16a)

Winterhawks

Alex Weiermair- 38 points (19g, 19a)

Ryan Miller- 37 points (11g, 26a)

Jordan Duguay- 29 points (10g, 19a)







Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.