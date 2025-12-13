Väisänen Named to Finland's Training Camp Roster for 2026 World Juniors

Published on December 13, 2025

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Veeti Väisänen has been named to Finland's training camp roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 2006-born forward is in his second season with the Tigers and currently has 15 points in 28 games. Väisänen has been a solid presence on the blueline for the Tigers and continues to be a big piece in their defensive core.

The product of Hamina, Finland was selected by the Tigers in the second round (107th overall) of the 2024 WHL Import Draft. He was later drafted by the Utah Mammoth in the third round (96th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.







