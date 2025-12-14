Vees Win Third Straight Game in Portland

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, OR - It was another dominant performance as the Penticton Vees picked up an 8-1 victory over the Winterhawks in Portland on Saturday night. The Vees are now 8-2-0-2 on the road this season and have won three straight games by a combined 21-2 score.

The Vees climb to 15-8-4-3 on the season with the win and sit in third place in the Western Conference.

It didn't take long for the Vees to strike on Saturday with Matteo Danis potting his 11th of the season on a scramble play in front to make the score 1-0. Tristan Petersen added his ninth of the season on the powerplay and then Ryden Evers ripped home his 20th of the season, also with the man advantage, to make the score 3-0.

The Winterhawks would get the game back within two on a point shot from Will McLaughlin to make it 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

Penticton would pile it on in the second period. First, it was Brooks DeMars registering his third of the season on a great play from behind the net by Booker Toninato. Then, Matteo Danis scored his second the night by crashing the net with the puck bouncing off him and in.

Danis would complete the hat-trick at 13:37 of the second period putting the Vees ahead 6-1 after 40 minutes.

Jacob Kvasnicka got in on the action 49 seconds into the final frame chipping the puck over the glove of Winterhawks goaltender Cruz Chase.

Matteo Danis would cap off an outstanding night deflecting home a pass from Louis Wehmann, for his fourth goal of the night, to make the final 8-1. Danis added two assists for a six-point night.

The Vees struck twice on the mad advantage and killed off all three penalties they took.

AJ Reyelts stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced in his final game before leaving for USA Camp for the World Junior Championship.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 31

Winterhawks- 30

Scoring:

Vees- Matteo Danis (4), Tristan Petersen, Ryden Evers, Jacob Kvasnicka, Brooks DeMars

Winterhawks- Will McLaughlin

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/5

Winterhawks- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 29/30

Winterhawks- Cruz Chase - 23/31

Up Next: The Vees finish off their three games in three nights Sunday back in Portland for a 4:00PM faceoff.







