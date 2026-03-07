Vees Hit 40-Win Mark against Wenatchee

Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees played a solid 60-minutes resulting in a 4-1 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night at the SOEC.

The Vees climb to 40-13-4-4 on the season.

The Vees outshot the Wild 20-3 in the first period but were unable to find the back of the net.

Louie Wehmann opened the scoring in the second period as he finished off his own rebound to make it 1-0. Brady Birnie found Jacob Kvasnicka two minutes later to make it 2-0. For Kvasnicka he hit the 35 goal mark with that goal.

Penticton would make it 3-0 late in the second as Wehmann threw a puck to the net that hit a stick and went over the shoulder of Wild goaltender Cal Conway.

The Vees added to their lead in the third as Matteo Danis took a breakaway pass from Cal Stone and finished on the blocker-side to make it 4-0.

Wenatchee potted a late goal to make the final 4-1.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 42

Wild- 18

Scoring:

Vees- Louie Wehmann (2), Jacob Kvasnicka, Matteo Danis

Wild- Levi Benson

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Wild- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 17/18

Wild- Cal Conway- 38/42

Up Next: The Vees finish off a home-and-home with the Wild tomorrow in Wenatchee. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

