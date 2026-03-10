Game Preview: Vees at Cougars

The Penticton Vees finish off their season series with the Cougars Tuesday night in Prince George. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM..

The Vees (41-13-4-4) grabbed their fourth straight win and 22nd road win of the year in Wenatchee skating away with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Matteo Danis scored for the seventh straight game and Brady Birnie picked up an assist to extend his point streak to six games. Jacob Kvasnicka also registered an assist to become the first Vees player to score 80 points.

The Cougars enter Tuesday's matchup 38-22-2-0 on the year. They sit in fourth in the Western Conference, one point behind Kelowna for third with a game in hand. The Cougars are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games and have won their last two contests.

Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: Danis has a career high 54 points this season and 11 points over a seven game point streak and takes on his former team for the final time in the regular season tonight.

Fast Fact: The Vees magic number to clinch the BC Division is .5. The Vees need one point in their remaining six games to win the BC Division title.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting this season between the Vees and Cougars. Penticton is 5-0 against Prince George this season and have outscored the Cougars 22-11 in those five games.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 80 points (35g, 45a)

Ryden Evers- 70 points (31g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 68 points (22g, 46a)

Matteo Danis- 54 points (28g, 26a)

Brittan Alstead- 49 points (17g, 32a)

Cougars

Terik Parascak- 74 points (30g, 44a)

Kooper Gizowski- 70 points (31g, 39a)

Brock Souch- 69 points (26g, 43a)







