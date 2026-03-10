2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 24

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 24 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Everett Silvertips remain No. 1 after sweeping a two-game set against Portland by scores of 5-2 and 4-2, improving to 52-7-2-1 on the season. Assistant captain Jesse Heslop led the way with four assists, surpassing his previous WHL career high with 36 helpers, while defenceman Tarin Smith added two goals and an assist to push his career-best season total to 63 points (12G-51A). Close behind, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens continued their historic offensive stretch with dominant wins over Gatineau, Charlottetown, and Victoriaville, scoring 31 goals across three games. Ducks prospect Maxim Massé recorded 13 points (2G-11A) during the week to reach 94 points, while goaltender Raphaël Précourt tied a franchise record with his sixth shutout of the season.

Elsewhere, the Moncton Wildcats kept pace near the top of the QMJHL standings with a perfect 3-0 week, powered by Caleb Desnoyers' six-point stretch, while rookie defenceman Tommy Bleyl (12G-64A in 58 GP) set both a QMJHL rookie defenceman assist record and the Wildcats' rookie points record. In the WHL, the Prince Albert Raiders continued to chase Everett behind strong play from Daxon Rudolph and Justice Christensen, while the Medicine Hat Tigers were fueled by an explosive eight-point week from Bryce Pickford and another standout performance from Liam Ruck. In the OHL, the Brantford Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers both posted strong weeks behind big offensive contributions, while the Penticton Vees, Barrie Colts, and Flint Firebirds round out the Top 10 as teams positioning themselves for deep playoff runs with the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., in sight.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 24

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

3. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

4. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

5. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

6. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Penticton Vees (WHL)

9. Barrie Colts (OHL)

10. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-24.

The next rankings will be released the week of March 16, following the 25th week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







