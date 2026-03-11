Preview: Americans at Blazers - March 11, 2026

Published on March 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans were down just 2-1 heading into the third period Sunday night in Portland, but the Winterhawks ramped up the pressure over the final 20 minutes, limiting the Americans to just three shots in a 3-1 final at the VMC. Jake Gudelj scored the lone goal for the Americans, his 100th career point, while Xavier Wendt made 30 saves.

VS KAMLOOPS: Tonight is the final meeting between the Americans and Blazers in 2025-26. Kamloops won the first game 5-4 in overtime courtesy of a Nathan Behm breakaway goal November 18 at the Toyota Center, before Savin Virk returned the favour by scoring the OT winner at the Sandman Centre on December 17. The two teams last met six weeks ago, a 4-2 Americans win at the Toyota Center. Tri-City has won the last three games at the Sandman Centre.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Record: 26-31-4-1 Record: 28-22-7-5

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 5th

Goals For: 170 Goals for: 243

Goals Against: 217 Goals Against: 231

Power Play: 17.0% (33/194) Power Play: 27.1% (56/207)

Penalty Kill: 76.1% (143/188) Penalty Kill: 74.9% (140/187)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (26-34-60) J.P. Hurlbert (38-54-92)

Connor Dale (24-33-57) Nathan Behm (36-46-82)

Gavin Garland (14-30-44) Tommy Lafreniere (37-35-72)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch







