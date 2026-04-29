2026 WHL Prospects Draft Preview, 2025 Draft Review

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft is set for Wednesday and Thursday, May 6 and 7. The top 2011-born players from Western Canada and the WHL region of the United States will be selected by the 23 WHL clubs, looking to build the future of their organizations. Day one of the draft features the first round only, beginning at 4:00 PDT, while day two features the rest of the draft.

This draft is key for the Tri-City Americans as they hold four of the top-40 picks in the draft, and for the first time since 2001, have two first round selections.

Below is a full list of selections the Americans currently hold for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft:

Round Overall

1 6

1 19*

2 37**

2 39***

3 61****

4 76

5 99

5 111*****

6 122

7 141******

8 165*******

9 191

* This pick, along with the 37th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (David Krcal), a 2029 3rd-round pick and a conditional 2027 5th-round pick, originally belonging to the Edmonton Oil Kings, was acquired by the Americans on June 23, 2025 in exchange for Max Curran.

** This pick, originally belonging to the Saskatoon Blades, along with a conditional 2029 5th-round pick was acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings on December 27, 2025 in exchange for Austin Zemlak.

*** This pick, originally belonging to the Calgary Hitmen, was acquired on October 15, 2023 in exchange for Tyson Greenway.

**** This pick, originally belonging to the Brandon Wheat Kings, was acquired along with Charlie Elick on January 7, 2025 in exchange for Jordan Gavin and Merrek Arpin.

***** This pick, originally belonging to the Edmonton Oil Kings, was acquired on May 11, 2023 in exchange for Marc Lajoie.

****** This pick, originally belonging to the Vancouver Giants, was acquired on January 10, 2023 in exchange for Ben Feenan.

******* This pick, along with a 2027 10th, was acquired from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a 2026 10th and a 2027 8th.

Below is a list of picks that belonged to the Americans but were traded:

Round 2, 30th overall - This pick, along with a 2025 5th, was traded to the Spokane Chiefs on August 28, 2023 in exchange for Jake Gudelj.

Round 3, 53rd overall - This pick was traded to the Calgary Hitmen on November 23, 2023 in exchange for Carter MacAdams.

Round 7, 145th overall - This pick, along with Deagan McMillan and a 2028 4th, was traded to the Victoria Royals on August 21, 2024 in exchange for Austin Zemlak

Round 8, 168th overall - This pick was traded to the Edmonton Oil Kings on January 9, 2024 in exchange for Mason Finley.

2025 U.S. Priority Draft Review

The WHL announced in March that there will no longer be a U.S. Priority Draft moving forward, as U.S. prospects will now be selected in the WHL Prospects Draft. Last year the Americans had the 11th and 37th overall picks, drafting forward Riley Wolkove and defenseman Blake Redpath with those selections.

Riley Wolkove - Forward - 11th Overall

Wolkove was taken by the Americans after 2024-25 season in which he recorded 38 points (25-13-38) in 54 games with the U14 Los Angeles Jr Kings. Born in Toronto, Ontario but now living in the U.S., Wolkove headed East and spent the 2025-26 season playing for Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. In 27 games he scored 19 points (12-7-19) He attended Americans training camp last fall.

Blake Redpath - Defenseman - 37th Overall

With their second pick the Americans took Colorado native Blake Redpath at 37th overall. Playing in 52 games with the U14 Colorado Thunderbirds in 2024-25, Redpath scored 43 points (18-25-43). Playing with the U15 program this year, Redpath served as the captain for the U15 Colorado Thunderbirds and recorded 15 points (7-8-15) in 26 games.

2025 WHL Prospects Draft Review

The Americans made 10 selections in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft; six forwards, three defenseman and one goaltender. As of May 1, the Americans have signed two of their 10 selections; Ben Oliverio (9th) and Karter Gibson (65th).

Ben Oliverio - Forward - 9th Overall

For a fourth straight year the Americans looked to the province of Alberta to make their first selection of the draft, taking Calgary native Ben Oliverio ninth overall. He was coming off a 2024-25 campaign with the U15 Calgary Northstars where he finished third in the Alberta Elite U15 League in scoring with 77 points (37-40-77) while also tying for the league lead with 88 penalty minutes.

Jumping to the U18 Northstars for 2025-26, Oliverio had little trouble adjusting to playing against older players, leading all 2010-born skaters in the Alberta U18 League in scoring with 47 points (23-24-47) while continuing to play with an edge, finishing with 114 penalty minute, second most in the league.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

Calgary Northstars U18 23 24 47 36 114

Drumheller Dragons (AJHL) 0 0 0 1 0

Easton Arndt - Forward - 55th Overall

The Americans stayed in Alberta with their second pick in the draft with Edmonton native Easton Arndt 55th overall in the third round. He spent his 2024-25 draft year with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 team posting 55 points (24-31-55) in 31 games.

Arndt then split the 2025-26 season with NAX's U18 team and HC Edmonton's U18 team of the JPHL, finishing strong with 11 points (6-5-11) in six playoff games with HC Edmonton.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

NAX U18 (CSSHL) 6 2 8 12 22

HC Edmonton U18 (JPHL) 3 0 3 2 0

Karter Gibson - Goaltender - 65th Overall

With their second third-round pick of the draft the Americans selected the lone goaltender of their draft class, taking Airdrie's Karter Gibson 65th overall. Gibson was teammates with Arndt at NAX in 2024-25, posting an incredible 17-1 record, 1.30 goals against average and .936 save percentage, along with six shutouts.

Gibson played with NAX's U18 team this past season, helping them reach the championship game of the CSSHL U18 Division with an 8-5-1 record during the regular season.

Team Rec. GAA Sav % SO

NAX U18 (CSSHL) 8-5-1 3.25 .883 1

Justin Moon - Forward - 124th Overall

With no picks in rounds four or five, the Americans had to wait until 124th overall in the sixth round for their next pick, drafting forward Justin Moon (below, right) from the Burnaby Winter Club. In 35 games with BWC's U15 club Moon posted 68 points (28-40-68), adding four assists in three playoff games.

Moon stayed at Burnaby Winter Club for 2025-26 playing for their U18 team and adjusting nicely with 36 points (12-24-36) in 27 games. He had an impressive showing at the WHL Cup for Team B.C., scoring five goals and an assist in five games, helping Team B.C. claim the silver medal.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

Burnaby Winter Club U18 (CSSHL) 12 24 36 27 6

Deacon Gayfer - Defenseman - 147th Overall

The Americans remained in British Columbia and looked to the backend with their next selection, taking defenseman Deacon Gayfer from Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna at 147th overall. The Kamloops native played in 36 games during his draft year recording 17 points (5-12-17).

Gayfer then returned home to Kamloops for the 2025-26 season, playing alongside fellow Americans prospect Carter Bylyica with the U18 Thompson Blazers. He posted nine points (2-7-9) in 28 games during the regular season before adding two assists in seven playoff games.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

Thompson Blazers U18 (BCEHL) 2 7 9 28 60

Charlie Marin - Defenseman - 150th Overall

Just three picks later the Americans remained on defense, but looked to the Prairies to draft defenseman Charlie Marin of Winnipeg 150th overall. Playing for the U15 Winnipeg Wild, Marin scored 13 points (2-11-13) in 32 games, adding a goal and an assist in six playoff games.

This past season Marin joined the CSSHL ranks playing for Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg's U17 program, picking up two goals and five assists in 30 games.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U17 (CSSHL) 2 5 7 30 20

Kaleb Peters - Defenseman - 167th Overall

The Americans took another Manitoba-born defenseman with their next selection, drafting Winkler native Kaleb Peters 167th overall. Peters was a point-per-game defender with the Pembina Valley Hawks U15 team in 2024-25, recording 32 points (5-27-32) in 32 games.

Peters stayed with Hawks and played for their U17 program this past season, recording 13 points (6-7-13) in 33 games. He added two assists in five playoff games.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

Pembina Valley Hawks U17 (WAAA 17) 6 7 13 33 22

Blake Saulou - Forward - 193rd Overall

In the ninth round the Americans drafted forward Blake Saulou from Edmonton, Alberta at 193rd overall. Saulou played his WHL draft year with the MLAC U15 team in Edmonton scoring 42 points (19-23-42) in 34 games.

Saulou then split the 2025-26 season between the U18 Edmonton Oilers Blue team and U17 MLAC program, scoring once and adding an assist in 10 games with the Jr. Oilers and posting 17 points (7-10-17) in 29 games with MLAC.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

MLAC U17 AAA 7 10 17 29 18

Edmonton Jr. Oilers Blue U18 1 1 2 10 0

Colton Brum - Forward - 216th Overall

With their first of two picks in the 10th round the Americans drafted forward Colton Brum out of Delta Hockey Academy's U15 program. He scored 44 points (20-24-44) in 35 games before adding two goals and an assist in five playoff games, helping Delta win the U15 championship.

In 2025-26 Brum split time between Delta's U17 team, scoring 21 points (7-14-21) in just 13 games, and also with Star Hockey Academy's U17 team, recording 22 points (5-17-22) in only nine games. He chipped in four assists in three playoff games with Star.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

Delta Hockey Academy U17 7 14 21 13 18

Star Hockey Academy U17 5 17 22 9 6

Peter Budaj Jr - Forward - 225th Overall

With their final selection of the draft the Americans selected a player with NHL bloodlines, drafting forward Peter Budaj Jr. 225th overall. Budaj played his draft year with the Colorado Goldrush U14 team, posting 29 points (12-17-29) in 44 games. His father, Peter, had a 17-year pro career as a goalie, playing 338 NHL games with Colorado, Montreal, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

Budaj Jr. played in Philadelphia this past season, suiting up for three different teams and combining for 37 points (21-16-37) across 36 games.

Team G A Pts GP PIM

Downingtown High West 10 11 21 11 6

Philadelphia Jr Flyers U15 (AYHL U15) 6 0 6 13 20

Philadelphia Jr Flyers U15 (T1EHL U15) 5 5 10 12 8







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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