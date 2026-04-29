Giants' Lin Named Top-3 Player; Canada Knocked out in QF by Sweden

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Trenčín, SVK - Canada was eliminated in the quarter-final of the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship on Wednesday morning following a 4-2 loss to Sweden.

Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin was named a top-3 player for Canada (selected by the federation), while fellow Giant Mathis Preston generated buzz with a standout tournament too.

Both Giants sat in the top-10 in tournament scoring as of Wednesday, with Lin leading all defencemen in points with six (1G-5A). Lin also ranked first in plus-minus (+7).

Preston finished with two goals and four assists for six points - including a primary assist in the quarter-final against Sweden - and was top-5 in shots on goal with 21.

QF GAME SUMMARY

Sweden scored once early and once late in the opening period - both at even-strength - to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Canada responded with a pair of second-period goals.

First, at the 4:04 mark of the middle frame, Preston received a pass from Adam Valentini to create a 2-on-1 with Maddox Dagenais. Preston gave him the perfect pass, allowing Dagenais to break in alone and deke out goaltender Kevin Tornblom to make it a 2-1 game.

Then, with one second left in the second period, Canada defenceman Callum Croskery beat the buzzer with a tap-in at the side of the net off a pass from Tynan Lawrence.

Sweden broke the 2-2 tie midway through the third period thanks to a power play goal from Nils Bartholdsson. Bartholdsson added an empty-net goal with 1:31 left in regulation to put the game to bed.

Canada out-shot Sweden in the contest 35-25.

Lin skated 24:44 in the game, the second-most on Canada, while Preston paced all Canadian forwards with 20:49 of ice-time.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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