Game Preview: Round 3 - Game 4 vs Raiders
Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers and Raiders faced off four times in the regular season, splitting the series with two wins each. Jonas Woo (3G, 3A) and Markus Ruck (1G, 5A) led the team with six points each in the season series.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 1 @ Prince Albert 5 (Jan 24 2026) Prince Albert 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 3 2025)
Prince Albert 8 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 17 2026) Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 29 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
50-10-5-3 52-10-5-1
Central - 1st East Div. - 1st
East - 2nd East Conf. - 1st
League - 3rd League - 2nd
Home - 28-3-2-1 Home - 26-4-3-1
Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 26-6-2-0
Round 3 Schedule:
Game 1 - Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 8
Game 2 - Medicine Hat 5 @ Prince Albert 0
Game 3 - Prince Albert 1 @ Medicine Hat 2 OT
Game 4 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Wednesday, April 29 (7:00pm MT)
Game 5 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Friday, May 1 (7:00pm ST)
Game 6 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Sunday, May 3 (6:00pm MT)*
Game 7 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Tuesday, May 5 (7:00pm ST)*
*If necessary
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Raiders 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, April 28th in Co-op Place to take a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Liam Ruck scored the overtime winner, while Kade Stengrim had the equalizer in the second period. Jordan Switzer had an incredible night in net stopping 37 of 38 shots on goal to help the Tigers secure the victory.
Special Teams (Playoffs):
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
Power Play: 25.0% (7th) Power Play: 27.0% (5th)
Penalty Kill: 83.3% (3rd) Penalty Kill: 76.5% (9th)
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Andrew Basha (17) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.11)
Goals - Liam Ruck (7) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.918)
Assists - Andrew Basha (14) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)
PIMs - Kadon McCann (19) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+14)
League Top 10s (Playoffs):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Andrew Basha - 17 (T-4th)
Goals Liam Ruck - 7 (T-6th)
Assists Andrew Basha - 14 (1st)
Markus Ruck - 9 (T-8th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 9 (T-8th)
Power Play Goals Andrew Basha - 2 (T-6th)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-6th)
Bryce Pickford - 2 (T-6th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 7 (T-1st)
Andrew Basha - 4 (T-9th)
Short Handed Goals Liam Ruck - 1 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - 2 (T-5th)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-5th)
First Goals Noah Davidson - 2 (T-3rd)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-5th)
Andrew Basha - 1 (T-5th)
Noah Davidson - 1 (T-5th)
Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-5th)
Penalty Minutes Kadon McCann - 19 (T-5th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +14 (T-4th)
Bryce Pickford - +12 (7th)
Carter Cunningham - +10 (T-10th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.11 (4th)
Save Percentage Jordan Switzer - 0.918 (5th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (4th)
Carter Casey - 3 (9th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-2nd)
Roaring Runs (Playoffs):
Player Name Streak
Andrew Basha 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
Power Play: 32.2% (1st) Power Play: 28.3% (5th)
Penalty Kill: 78.6% (11th) Penalty Kill: 79.4% (7th)
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (108) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)
Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)
Assists - Markus Ruck (87) Wins - Jordan Switzer (30)
PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Markus Ruck - 108 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 104 (2nd)
Jonas Woo - 86 (T-10th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (T-2nd)
Liam Ruck - 45 (T-2nd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 87 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 59 (5th)
Jonas Woo - 57 (6th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 23 (T-7th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 10 (T-3rd)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-8th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (T-9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)
Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 30 (3rd)
Roster Makeup: 26 Players - 15 Forwards - 8 Defence - 3 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Christie, Warrener
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha, Luke Ruptash
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey, Luke Warrener
British Columbia (5) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen, Cash Christie
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Final Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#20 Liam Ruck
#23 Markus Ruck
#90 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#93 Kade Stengrim
#146 Riley Steen
#179 Jonas Woo
#185 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Final Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#26 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 OTW @ Prince Albert Raiders - Friday, May 1st 7:00pm ST
@ Prince Albert Raiders 5-0 W *VS Prince Albert Raiders - Sunday, May 3rd 6:00pm MT
@ Prince Albert Raiders 8-3 L *@ Prince Albert Raiders - Tuesday, May 5th 7:00pm ST
@ Calgary Hitmen 5-2 W
@ Calgary Hitmen 5-2 W
*If necessary
Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Silvertips Head Coach Hamilton Awarded Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year for 2025-26 - WHL
- Giants' Lin Named Top-3 Player; Canada Knocked out in QF by Sweden - Vancouver Giants
- 2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dr. Jeff Zorn Award (Academic Excellence/Scholastic Player of the Year): Townes Kozicky - Prince George Cougars
- 2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Spirit of the North Healthcare Humanitarian Award: Corbin Vaughan - Prince George Cougars
- 2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Chris Mason Three Stars Award: Josh Ravensbergen - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Round 3 - Game 4 vs Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Finals Bound: Silvertips Sweep Vees with 4-2 Win - Everett Silvertips
- 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Preview, 2025 Draft Review - Tri-City Americans
- Fiddler Commits to University of Denver for 26/27 Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Vees Season Comes to an End with Game 4 Loss - Penticton Vees
- Liam Ruck OT Winner Gives Tigers 2-1 Series Lead - Medicine Hat Tigers
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