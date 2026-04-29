2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Chris Mason Three Stars Award: Josh Ravensbergen

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Throughout the week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2025-2026 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are pleased to announce that goaltender Josh Ravensbergen is the recipient of the 2025-26 Chris Mason Award, presented annually to the player with the most Three Star selections over the course of the season.

Ravensbergen delivered electrifying performances all year long. Ravensbergen led the WHL in wins (32) and save percentage (.919). The San Jose Sharks first round pick of 2025 also became the Prince George Cougars all-time playoffs wins leader (17), surpassing Scott Myers.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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