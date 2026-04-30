Cougars Netminder Ravensbergen Awarded Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year for 2025-26
Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince George Cougars netminder and San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen has been awarded the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.
WHL Goaltender of the Year Finalists
Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders
Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild
Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors
Ravensbergen is the first Prince George Cougars netminder to claim the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, and the third in franchise history to accomplish the feat, including Grant Fuhr (1980-81) and Kevin Eastman (1979-80), who did so as members of the Victoria Cougars.
The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Ravensbergen, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., finished the 2025-26 WHL season with a record of 32-13-0-0, a 2.51 goals-against average, .919 save percentage, and four shutouts. The Cougars puckstopper landed among WHL leaders in wins (first), SV% (first), shutouts (T-2nd), and GAA (fourth). He was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team for his efforts.
Ravensbergen's efforts helped the Cougars to a third consecutive season with at least 40 wins, as the Club finished the campaign third in the WHL's Western Conference with a record of 44-22-0-2.
Three of Ravensbergen's four shutouts came on the road, including perfect games at Seattle (5-0, 36 saves, October 17), Wenatchee (3-0, 29 saves, November 28), and Saskatoon (4-0, 21 saves, February 27). The Sharks prospect recorded his lone home shutout March 13 as he made 17 saves in a 1-0 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.
From November 11 through December 7, Ravensbergen secured eight consecutive wins, including four victories on the road and four at home.
In 25 of his 46 appearances (54.3 per cent), Ravensbergen surrendered two goals or fewer.
Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen has been a remarkable story over three WHL seasons. During his rookie campaign in 2023-24, he went 26-4-1-1 with a 2.46 GAA, .907 SV%, and six shutouts. Over 135 career WHL regular season appearances, he owns a record of 91-30-4-2 with a 2.68 GAA, .909 SV%, and 10 shutouts.
Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping his nation to a bronze-medal finish.
The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.
A goaltender himself, Delbert 'Del' Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.
A co-founder of the WHL and longtime General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League's formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.
Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager. Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.
Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL Club.
Among Wilson's many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980.
In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.
The WHL Goaltender of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.
Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (since 2010)
2025-26: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
2024-25: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
2023-24: Brett Mirwald, Vancouver Giants
2022-23: Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds
2021-22: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers*
2020-21: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips
2019-20: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips*
2018-19: Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders*
2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*
2016-17: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*
2015-16: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*
2014-15: Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds
2013-14: Jordon Cooke, Kelowna Rockets
2012-13: Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels*
2011-12: Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat Tigers
2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels*
2009-10: Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen
* = also selected as CHL Goaltender of the Year
Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026
- 2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Dmitri Yakutsenak and Brock Souch - Prince George Cougars
- Cougars Netminder Ravensbergen Awarded Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year for 2025-26 - Prince George Cougars
- Portland Winterhawks Forward Alex Weiermair Named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Forward Weiermair Awarded Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year for 2025-26 - WHL
- Dominant Season Earns Ravensbergen WHL Goaltender of the Year - Prince George Cougars
- Cougars Netminder Ravensbergen Awarded Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year for 2025-26 - WHL
- CHL Reveals Players Ranked 20-11 on Top 50 List - WHL
- 2026 NHL Draft-Eligibles Rudolph & Vanhanen Shine, Miller Backstops Silvertips in WHL Monthly Awards - WHL
- Tigers Fall to Raiders 6-3 in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals - Medicine Hat Tigers
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Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- 2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Dmitri Yakutsenak and Brock Souch
- Cougars Netminder Ravensbergen Awarded Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year for 2025-26
- Dominant Season Earns Ravensbergen WHL Goaltender of the Year
- 2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dr. Jeff Zorn Award (Academic Excellence/Scholastic Player of the Year): Townes Kozicky
- 2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Spirit of the North Healthcare Humanitarian Award: Corbin Vaughan