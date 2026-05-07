Cougars Select 10 Players in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have concluded the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, selecting 10 players, including six forwards, three defencemen, and one goaltender. Below is a breakdown of each selection.

2nd Round - 41st Overall - William Thompson (North Vancouver, BC)

The Cougars opened the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft by selecting forward William Thompson from the North Shore Warriors U15 Prep program. The 6'2" centre recorded 50 points (23G-27A-50PTS) during the 2025-26 season and added seven points in three playoff games.

"We are thrilled to select Will," said Cougars Director of Scouting Leland Mack. "He's a big, skilled two-way centre who plays with strong defensive detail. We're excited about what he can bring to our organization in the future."

4th Round - 87th Overall - Connor King (Corona, CA)

The Cougars turned to the blue line and headed south of the border in the fourth round, selecting defenceman Connor King from the LA Jr. Kings 14U program. The right-shot blueliner stands 6'2" and 175 pounds and collected 15 points (7G-8A-15PTS) in 47 games during the 2025-26 season.

5th Round - 110th Overall - Reed Sherry (St. Malo, MB)

Prince George returned to the forward group with its first of two fifth-round selections, drafting Reed Sherry from the Eastman Selects U15 AAA program. The 5'10" forward posted 31 points in 28 games during the 2025-26 campaign.

5th Round - 115th Overall - Lachlan Vandall (Prince Albert, SK)

Forward Lachlan Vandall spent the 2025-26 season with the Prince Albert Pirates U15 AA program, where he recorded an impressive 56 points (21G-35A-56PTS) in just 26 games. The 5'11" left-shot forward adds offensive skill to the Cougars' draft class.

6th Round - 133rd Overall - Grady Fuller (White Bear Lake, MN)

The Cougars once again went to the United States in the sixth round, selecting defenceman Grady Fuller from St. Thomas Academy HS. Fuller is a 6'1", 185-pound left-shot defenceman who appeared in 17 games during the 2025-26 season.

7th Round - 152nd Overall - Jagger Korol (Regina, SK)

Prince George opened the seventh round by selecting forward Jagger Korol from the Prairie Storm program in the Saskatchewan U15 League. The 5'8" forward recorded 58 points (27G-31A-58PTS) during the 2025-26 season while also adding 28 penalty minutes.

7th Round - 156th Overall - Blake Sutherlin (San Jose, CA)

The Cougars added a goaltender later in the seventh round, selecting Blake Sutherlin from the San Jose Jr. Sharks 14U program. The towering 6'6" netminder played 34 games during the 2025-26 season and posted a 2.24 goals-against average.

8th Round - 172nd Overall - Jagger Burns (Englewood, CO)

Prince George returned to the forward group in the eighth round by selecting Jagger Burns from the Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 14U program. Burns compiled 24 points (14G-10A-24PTS) in 39 games during the 2025-26 season. The Burns name is familiar to hockey fans, as his father, Brent Burns, is a longtime NHL defenceman currently with the Colorado Avalanche.

8th Round - 179th Overall - Kolbie McColl (Redvers, SK)

The Cougars continued their eighth round by selecting defenceman Kolbie McColl from the Estevan Bruins U15 AA program. The 6'2" right-shot defenceman recorded 15 points in 26 games during the 2025-26 season.

8th Round - 180th Overall - Cruz Buchanan (St. Albert, AB)

The Prince George Cougars concluded the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft by selecting forward Cruz Buchanan from the St. Albert Sabres U15 program. Buchanan finished the 2025-26 season with 41 points (17G-24A-41PTS) in 33 games played.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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