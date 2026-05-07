Wenatchee Wild Complete Selections in Western Hockey League Prospects Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the selection of nine players in the 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft, held Wednesday afternoon and continuing Thursday morning. Thursday's selections complete the WHL draft sequence, with the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft scheduled later this summer.

The Wild made two selections early in Wednesday's first round, taking Yale Hockey Academy forward Parker McMillan with the second overall pick, followed by Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA defenseman Jevin Morrison at fifth overall. McMillan piled up 91 points, including 41 goals, in just 25 appearances for Yale Hockey Academy during the Canadian Sport School Hockey League season. He added 10 more points in three CSSHL postseason contests. Morrison hammered out 64 points in 24 regular-season Alberta Elite Hockey League games, and led his team to the province's Under-15 final.

The draft continued Thursday with the second and subsequent rounds - Wenatchee's selections on the draft's second day included:

ROUND 3, PICK 54 - LUKE PIERSON (RD - Bashaw, Alberta - Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA)

Much like the player who preceded him on Wenatchee's draft board Wednesday afternoon, Pierson was a standout on the blue line for Red Deer's U15 team, rolling up 43 points in 34 regular-season games as one of the Rebels' alternate captains. He was at his best against the AEHL's best in the postseason, with two goals and an assist against Lethbridge in the provincial tournament opener, and an early power play goal in the final against the Golden Hawks.

ROUND 4, PICK 91 - FINN VISSER (RW - Olds, Alberta - Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA)

One round later, Visser became the third Red Deer U15 AAA player off the draft board to Wenatchee - he joins the Wild organization following a 32-game season in which he posted 32 goals and 33 assists. His two-point-per-game campaign in the AEHL ranks was highlighted by 17 multi-point showings, including an incredible four games of six points apiece, plus another five-point outing. Eight of his goals this season for the Rebels were game-winners.

ROUND 4, PICK 92 - GRAHAM SCHUMACHER (RW - Cottage Grove, Minnesota - Minnesota Moose 14U AAA)

The first American-born player selected by the Wild had himself a solid season in the Minnesota AAA ranks, notching 17 points in 12 games as part of Minnesota's High Performance Tier I League this past year. He also had a standout season in the Minnesota bantam ranks, posting more than a point a game for Cottage Grove's AA program.

ROUND 5, PICK 101 - AIDAN GRABNER (RW - Scottsdale, Arizona - Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA)

Wenatchee's next selection comes from the Phoenix metro, and played both his 13-Only and 14-and-Under AAA seasons with the Jr. Coyotes. Grabner comes to the Wild organization with a strong hockey background - his father, Michael, played three Western Hockey League seasons for the Spokane Chiefs before embarking on a 13-year professional career, including 640 NHL games.

ROUND 7, PICK 145 - BRAYDEN ALLAN (G - Delta, British Columbia - Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep)

The first goaltender taken by the Wild, Allan was a CSSHL standout this past season, finishing with a 12-1-2 record for Delta Hockey Academy, as well as a 2.65 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage. He ended his season on an eight-game winning streak, including a 40-save effort in a February victory over Northern Alberta Xtreme.

ROUND 8, PICK 169 - BEN EDVINSSON (LW - Agassiz, British Columbia - Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U15 AAA)

Edvinsson comes from the British Columbia provincial ranks, with a strong showing in his first B.C. Elite Hockey League season - his 33 regular-season points and nine postseason points both ranked fourth on this year's Thunderbirds roster. Those points often came in bunches as well, with 11 multi-point games during the BCEHL U15 regular season.

ROUND 9, PICK 188 - JACKSON FABIAN (LD - Grand Forks, North Dakota - Team North Dakota 14U AAA)

The Wild selected Fabian with their last pick of the draft, returning to the back end once more - Fabian played 25 games for Team North Dakota this past season, including 12 in Minnesota's High Performance Tier I League. He gained championship tournament experience at both the state and national levels this past year, playing in the USA Hockey 14U national tournament with Team North Dakota and helping his Grand Forks bantam AA team earn a state championship.

One more draft is on the schedule for WHL clubs, as the Canadian Hockey League hosts its annual Import Draft in early July.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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