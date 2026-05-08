Broncos Add Skill, Size & Scoring Talent at 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos added skill, size, and offensive firepower throughout the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, selecting two highly skilled defencemen in the opening round before continuing to build depth across all positions on day two.

Swift Current opened the draft by selecting defenceman Jacson Bradbeer from Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep with the 22nd overall pick. The 5'9 blueliner from Maple Ridge recorded an impressive 61 points in 29 regular season games while adding another 6 points in 3 playoff contests. Bradbeer also played five games with Yale's U17 Prep squad and collected four assists in four games at the U16 BC Cup.

One pick later at 23rd overall, the Broncos selected 6'3 defenceman Nathan Roberts from Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep. The White Rock product totaled 25 points in 30 regular season games before adding 6 more points during the playoffs. Roberts also stood out offensively at the U16 BC Cup, posting 4 goals and 3 assists in four games.

On day two, the Broncos continued adding offensive talent, beginning with forward Caleb Philp from the Prince Albert Pirates U15 AA program at 25th overall in the second round. The 6'1 forward from Shellbrook finished fourth in Sask AA Hockey League scoring with 73 points in 27 games while adding 22 points in 8 playoff games. Philp also suited up in four games with the Prince Albert Mintos U18 AAA club.

Later in the second round at 27th overall, Swift Current selected forward Easton Pitz from RHA Winnipeg U15 Prep. The 5'10 forward from Virden led his team in scoring with 56 points in 28 games and appeared with RHA Winnipeg's U18 Prep team.

In the third round, 63rd overall, the Broncos added another elite scorer in forward Jesse Scriven from the Warman Wildcats U15 AA program. The Prince Albert product led the entire Sask AA Hockey League in both goals and points, finishing with 50 goals and 96 points in only 26 games.

Swift Current selected goaltender Max Davis in the fourth round, 86th overall, from RHA Kelowna U15 Prep. The 6'0 netminder from Vernon had a 4.93 GAA, .881 SAV% and 6-9-1 record with RHA Kelowna, however, previously posted a dominant 12-3 record, 1.99 goals-against average, and four shutouts with the Okanagan Rockets U15 AAA program.

In the fifth round, 94th overall, the Broncos selected forward Keatyn Devlin from Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep. The 6'0 forward from Edmonton recorded 20 points in 24 games this season.

After not selecting in the sixth round, Swift Current returned in the seventh round to draft 6'3 defenceman William Simpson from Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep at 150th overall. The shutdown defender from Vancouver added 8 points in 28 games this season.

In the eighth round, 163rd overall, the Broncos selected physical defenceman Mason Fischer from Southwest Christian/Richfield High School. The 5'10 blueliner from Minnesota recorded 13 points in 26 games while playing in the Minnesota High School League.

Swift Current wrapped up the draft in the ninth round, 186th overall, selecting speedy forward Zack Ruptash from the St. Albert Raiders U15 AAA program. The St. Albert product scored 29 goals and added 22 assists in 32 games this season.

With a draft class featuring offensive production, size, skill, and depth throughout the lineup, the Broncos added another exciting group of prospects to the organization during the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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