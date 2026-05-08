Kelowna Rockets Select Eleven Players in the 2026 WHL Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce their selections from the 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft, adding eleven promising young players to the organization's pipeline. The Rockets made selections across thirteen rounds, highlighted by the first overall pick in the draft.

ROUND 1 - 1st OVERALL

Madden Daneault | Forward | Red Deer, AB

The Kelowna Rockets selected forward Madden Daneault with the first overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The 15-year-old from Red Deer, Alberta was the consensus top prospect in this draft class after a historic season with the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA in the AEHL, recording an astonishing 65 goals and 84 assists for 149 points in 34 games, leading the entire league in goals, assists, and points. Daneault earned AEHL U15 First All-Star Team honours in back-to-back seasons (2024-25 and 2025-26), was named Playoff MVP in 2024-25, and won both MVP and Top Forward at the John Reid Memorial in consecutive years. He also stood out at the Alberta Cup, recording 13 points in 5 games for Team Alberta Black. A right-shooting forward standing 5'11" and 175 lbs, Daneault brings elite offensive production and exceptional hockey sense to the Rockets' prospect pool.

ROUND 3 - 52nd OVERALL

Cole Chudyk | Forward | Lamont, AB

The Rockets selected forward Cole Chudyk in the third round. The 15-year-old from Lamont, Alberta skated for the Calgary IHA U15 Prep in the CSSHL, posting 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 24 games. Chudyk was part of a CSSHL U15 Champion squad in 2025-26 and also saw time with the Calgary IHA U17 Prep. He was a key contributor at the John Reid Memorial (7 points in 5 games) and helped Team Alberta Black at the Alberta Cup. A right-shooting forward at 5'8" and 154 lbs, Chudyk adds skill and a championship pedigree to the Rockets' forward group.

ROUND 4 - 78th OVERALL

Luke Trann | Defenceman | Prince Albert, SK

Kelowna added blue-line depth by selecting Luke Trann in the fourth round. The 14-year-old left-shooting defenceman from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan is one of the bigger players in the draft class at 6'1" and 165 lbs. Trann spent the 2025-26 season with the Prince Albert Pirates U15 AA in the SAAHL, putting up 7 goals and 28 assists for 35 points in 22 regular season games, demonstrating excellent offensive instincts for a defender. He added 6 assists in 8 playoff games. Trann's combination of size and playmaking ability makes him an intriguing long-term defensive prospect.

- TRADE ALERT -

Prior to the 6th Round, the Kelowna Rockets acquired pick #122 from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for Kelowna's 2027 6th Round Pick (via Seattle). The Rockets immediately used the selection on...

ROUND 6 - 122nd OVERALL

Zachary Martin | Defenceman | Maple Grove, MN

With their first sixth-round pick, the Rockets selected American defenseman Zachary Martin. The 15-year-old left-shooting blueliner from Maple Grove, Minnesota played for the MN Walleye 14U AAA in the MNHP, recording 3 goals and 9 assists for 12 points in 16 games. Standing 5'9" and 161 lbs, Martin brings an American flavour to the Rockets' defensive pipeline.

ROUND 6 - 132nd OVERALL

Cohen Short | Forward | Kelowna, BC (Local Pick)

The Rockets stayed close to home with their second sixth-round selection, picking Kelowna-born forward Cohen Short. The 15-year-old played for the Okanagan HA U15 Prep in the CSSHL, scoring 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points in 29 games. Short took his season to the next level when he joined the Okanagan HA U17 AAA team for the playoffs, where he went on to win a CSSHL U17 AAA Championship. He added 3 goals and 1 assist in 2 playoff games at the U17 level and represented Team Green at the BC U16 Cup. A right-shooting forward at 5'11" and 146 lbs, Short is a proven winner who will be a familiar face to Kelowna.

ROUND 7 - 161st OVERALL

Jacob Fleming | Goaltender | Huntington Beach, CA

Kelowna selected goaltender Jacob Fleming in the seventh round, adding American netminding depth to the organization. The 14-year-old from Huntington Beach, California played for the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA, posting a strong 2.76 GAA and .913 save percentage over 35 games (27-8-0 record) in the 14U AAA circuit. Fleming stands 5'10" and 141 lbs, and made three starting appearances at the US 14U National Championships with the Stars.

ROUND 8 - 178th OVERALL

Jace Williams | Forward | Cawston, BC (Okanagan Local)

The Rockets added another local product in the eighth round, selecting Cawston, BC native Jace Williams. The 14-year-old forward already stands at 6'4" and 155 lbs. Williams skated for the Okanagan HA U15 Prep in the CSSHL, recording 6 goals and 6 assists for 12 points in 20 games, and added 3 points in 4 playoff games. He also represented Team Teal at the BC U16 Cup, scoring twice in four games. Williams' extraordinary size and local roots make him an exciting pick for Rockets fans in the Okanagan.

ROUND 10 - 224th OVERALL

Jasper Schelter | Defenceman | Calgary, AB

Kelowna selected defenceman Jasper Schelter in the tenth round. The 14-year-old holds dual USA/Canada citizenship, born in Denver, Colorado but raised in Calgary, Alberta. Schelter played for STAR Hockey Academy U15 Prep in the CSSHL, where he racked up 76 penalty minutes in 30 games, demonstrating a physical, competitive edge. He also played 3 games with the STAR Hockey Academy U17 Prep. Standing 5'11" and 154 lbs, Schelter's gritty, defensive-minded game adds a different dimension to the Rockets' blue-line depth chart. Jasper is a younger brother to former Kelowna Rockets forward Luke Schelter.

ROUND 11 - 247th OVERALL

Jayden Ni | Forward | Vancouver, BC

In the eleventh round, the Rockets selected Vancouver-born forward Jayden Ni. The 15-year-old played for St. George's School U15 Prep in the CSSHL, posting an impressive 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points in 30 games, earning CSSHL U15 Second All-Star Team (BC) recognition. He also appeared twice with the St. George's U17 Prep squad. Standing 5'9" and 145 lbs, Ni's offensive instincts and point production late in the draft make him an excellent value pick for the Rockets.

ROUND 12 - 270th OVERALL

Taylor Mowbray | Forward | St. Albert, AB

The Rockets selected forward Taylor Mowbray with their twelfth-round pick. The 14-year-old from St. Albert, Alberta had a strong season with the KC Squires U15 AAA in the AEHL, recording 35 goals and 46 assists for 81 points in 34 games, earning AEHL U15 Second All-Star Team honours. He added 12 points in 10 playoff games and contributed 9 points in 5 games for Team Alberta Gold at the Alberta Cup. A left-shooting forward at 5'9" and 141 lbs, Mowbray's high-end production in the ultra-competitive AEHL makes him one of the steals of this draft.

ROUND 13 - 293rd OVERALL

David Ring | Forward | Kenora, ON

Kelowna closed out their draft by selecting forward David Ring in the thirteenth round. The 14-year-old from Kenora, Ontario, played for RINK HA Winnipeg U15 Prep in the CSSHL, notching 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in 26 games, while also making an appearance with RINK HA Winnipeg U17 AAA. He added 6 points in 5 John Reid Memorial games. A left-shooting forward standing 5'11" and weighing 162 lbs, Ring rounds out a deep Rockets draft class.

ROCKETS' 2026 DRAFT SELECTIONS AT A GLANCE

Round Pick Player Pos. Hometown

1 1st Overall Madden Daneault F Red Deer, AB

3 52nd Overall Cole Chudyk F Lamont, AB

4 78th Overall Luke Trann D Prince Albert, SK

6 122nd Overall Zachary Martin D Maple Grove, MN

6 132nd Overall Cohen Short F Kelowna, BC

7 161st Overall Jacob Fleming G Huntington Beach, CA

8 178th Overall Jace Williams F Cawston, BC

10 224th Overall Jasper Schelter D Calgary, AB

11 247th Overall Jayden Ni F Vancouver, BC

12 270th Overall Taylor Mowbray F St. Albert, AB

13 293rd Overall David Ring F Kenora, ON







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.