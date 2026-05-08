Spokane Chiefs Select Seven Players in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs hockey staff selected the next generation of Chiefs players this week during the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, making seven total picks.

The first round took place on Wednesday, May 6th with Spokane selecting forwards Brody Antignani 12th overall and Jack Arnold 16th overall.

The Chiefs entered day two on the clock with the first pick of the second round and selected defenseman Braydon Lynam from Sherwood Park, Alberta 24th overall.

Defenseman Matthew Tranby, out of Blaine, Minnesota, was picked 81st overall by Spokane, before the Chiefs traded up to 84th overall to select fellow American Owen Moulton.

Director of Player Personnel, George Ross, on the decision to trade up and select Moulton, "Our draft philosophy is to be aggressive, and when an opportunity arises to make a move to select a player we are passionate about, we will pursue it. To be able to draft an elite player like Owen was a rare opportunity that we could not pass up, and we are very excited how it worked out."

The Chiefs selected forward Donovan Klin 119th overall and traded the 129th overall pick to Penticton for a future fourth round selection in 2030.

Spokane's final pick was goaltender Jordan Bigelow at 173rd overall.

In total, the Chiefs made seven picks in the draft, including three from Minnesota, one from Texas, two from Alberta, and one from British Columbia.

Players selected in this year's WHL Draft are first eligible to join the Chiefs as full-time players during the 2027-28 season and can play up to 10 games as Affiliate Players in 2026-27.

"I could not be prouder of our scouting staff for the work they put in this season," said Ross.

"The amount of time they spend watching games and away from their families is integral for us to bring talented hockey players and first-class people into our organization. And we feel we were able to do that this week with the group of players we selected. We feel it is a group that really builds upon the younger groups we have assembled over the past few years. We look forward to welcoming them to Spokane for Training Camp at the end of the summer."

Pick-By-Pick Recap

Brody Antignani

Round 1 Pick 12

Forward | 5'8.5" | 149 lbs

Hometown: Calgary, AB

2025-26 Stats (Calgary Edge School U15): 30 GP, 29 Goals, 37 Assists, 66 Points

Scouting Report: "Brody is a high-octane player who has produced offense at every level he has played. He is highly dangerous and creative with the puck on his stick. He also brings leadership ability and elevates his play in big moments. We feel he is an excellent fit for the Spokane Chiefs identity, and we are thrilled to welcome Brody to Spokane."

Jack Arnold

Round 1 Pick 16

Forward | 6'3" | 170 lbs

Hometown: North Richland Hills, TX

2025-26 Stats (Dallas Stars Elite): 44 GP, 25 Goals, 25 Assists, 50 Points

Scouting Report: "Jack is a big, athletic and skilled power forward with elite-level work ethic on and off the ice. He is skilled in his playmaking with a powerful and accurate shot. He is an enthusiastic and driven individual who we feel is just scratching the surface of what he can become as a hockey player and we cannot wait to help him with his development in Spokane."

Braydon Lynam

Round 2 Pick 24

Defenseman | 6'0" | 188 lbs

Hometown: Sherwood Park, AB

2025-26 Stats (OHA Edm. U15 Prep): 30 GP, 6 Goals, 35 Assists, 41 Points

Scouting Report: "Braydon is a player we are very excited about. He is highly competitive and driven with a ton of upside, possessing high-end poise and elite passing skills. He plays with an edge and is a high character, passionate player who fits right in with our culture here in Spokane."

Matthew Tranby

Round 4 Pick 81

Defenseman | 6'2" | 180 lbs

Hometown: Blaine, MN

2025-26 Stats (Minnesota Green Giants 14U, Spring Lake Park Bantam AA): 36 GP, 16 Goals, 27 Assists, 43 Points

Scouting Report: "We feel that Matthew is one of the top defensemen in his age group in North America. His size, mobility, hockey IQ and competitive style combine to give him high-end pro potential. We feel that he is an elite defender and high-character person whose development would flourish in Spokane."

Owen Moulton

Round 4 Pick 84

Forward | 5'10" | 150 lbs

Hometown: Shakopee, MN

2025-26 Stats (Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 14U): 51 GP, 41 Goals, 77 Assists, 118 Points

Scouting Report: "Owen Moulton is one of the most-talented players in North America for his age group. He plays an elite-level skill game with high hockey IQ. He is a highly competitive player and a proven winner. We are extremely excited to be able to select him and believe he can be one of the top players in our league and a perfect fit for the Chiefs identity."

Donovan Klin

Round 6 Pick 119

Forward | 5'8" | 150 lbs

Hometown: Eden Prairie, MN

2025-26 Stats (Holy Family High School): 26 GP, 14 Goals, 14 Assists, 28 Points

Scouting Report: "Donovan is an exciting forward with an infectious love for the game. He's a player who possesses an exciting blend of speed, tenacity, and playmaking ability. The step he took this year, jumping from peewee hockey to a top line role for his varsity team was impressive for such a young player. We're very excited to welcome Donovan, Sam, Julie, and Zander to the Chiefs organization."

Jordan Bigelow

Round 8 Pick 173

Goaltender | 5'10" | 135 lbs

Hometown: Burnaby, BC

2025-26 Stats (BWC Academy U15 Prep): 15 GP, 2.57 GAA, .904 Save %, 10 Wins

Scouting Report: "We are veryexcited to add Jordan to the organization after his stellar year with the BWC U15 prep team. Jordan has excellent hockey IQ, reads plays well and uses his smooth skating to get into position. He brings a very calming presence to the crease."







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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