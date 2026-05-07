Blades, Hurricanes Swap WHL Prospect Draft Picks
Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired a pair of seventh-round picks in the 2026 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 2028 sixth-round selection and 2029 eighth-round pick. The picks traded to the Bridge City Bunch are the 154th and 160th overall selections. The sixth-round pick acquired by the Hurricanes originally belonged to the Regina Pats.
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