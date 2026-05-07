Tigers Acquire Holberton from Seattle

Published on May 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired 2007-born Brayden Holberton and a fifth-round pick (108th overall) in the 2026 WHL Draft in exchange for forward prospect Luke Puchner (2008), a seventh-round pick (142nd overall) in the 2026 WHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2029.

Holberton, the 6-foot-4 forward, has spent three seasons in the WHL, all with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Originally drafted by Seattle in the 10th round (214th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the Sparwood, BC native has posted eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points and 295 penalty minutes across 174 career games.

Puchner spent his 2025-26 season with the Shattuck St. Mary's U18 Prep team in the USHS-Prep league. The 5-foot-10 forward is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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