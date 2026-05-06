2026 WHL Prospects Draft Preview

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will begin with the first round on Wednesday, May 6th streaming for free on Victory+ at 6:00pm MT. The remainder of the draft will be completed Thursday, May 7th beginning at 10:00am MT.

The Tigers will select 21st overall in the first round of the 2026 WHL Draft. The last time the Tigers picked 21st overall was the 2023 WHL Draft where they selected Markus Ruck.

Below is a breakdown of the 13 picks the Tigers have in the first 11 rounds of the 2026 WHL Draft:

1st round (21st overall)

2nd round (44th overall)

3rd round (55th overall) from Victoria

3rd round (57th overall) from Seattle

5th round (113th overall)

6th round (136th overall)

7th round (142nd overall) from Wenatchee

7th round (159th overall)

8th round (164th overall) from Vancouver

8th round (171st overall) from Portland

9th round (205th overall)

10th round (228th overall)

11th round (251st overall)

Players eligible for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft are 2011-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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