Royals Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Cameron Schmidt

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2007-born forward Cameron Schmidt from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for the 7th Overall selection in the 2026 WHL Draft and a 2028 4th Round selection.

Schmidt, who hails from Prince George, BC, is a prospect for the Dallas Stars in the NHL, having been drafted 94th overall in the 3rd round of the 2025 NHL Draft. A finalist for WHL Player of the Year this past season, Schmidt lead the WHL in goal-scoring, totalling 51 goals alongside 49 assists for 100 points in 72 games, placing him third in league point-scoring.

"Cam is as dynamic of a player as there is in this league" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "Adding a player of Cam's caliber signals to our strong group of returning players as well as to our fans the high expectations we have for next season".

"I'm excited for the opportunity ahead and ready to make the most of it" said Schmidt.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2022 WHL Draft by the Vancouver Giants, the former RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna standout was traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds in a trade deadline deal during the 2025-26 season. In 195 career WHL games, Schmidt has scored 123 goals and 114 assists for 237 points.

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Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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