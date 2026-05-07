Royals Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Cameron Schmidt
Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2007-born forward Cameron Schmidt from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for the 7th Overall selection in the 2026 WHL Draft and a 2028 4th Round selection.
Schmidt, who hails from Prince George, BC, is a prospect for the Dallas Stars in the NHL, having been drafted 94th overall in the 3rd round of the 2025 NHL Draft. A finalist for WHL Player of the Year this past season, Schmidt lead the WHL in goal-scoring, totalling 51 goals alongside 49 assists for 100 points in 72 games, placing him third in league point-scoring.
"Cam is as dynamic of a player as there is in this league" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "Adding a player of Cam's caliber signals to our strong group of returning players as well as to our fans the high expectations we have for next season".
"I'm excited for the opportunity ahead and ready to make the most of it" said Schmidt.
Originally drafted in the first round of the 2022 WHL Draft by the Vancouver Giants, the former RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna standout was traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds in a trade deadline deal during the 2025-26 season. In 195 career WHL games, Schmidt has scored 123 goals and 114 assists for 237 points.
Season Memberships for the 2026/27 Season are NOW AVAILABLE
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026
- Royals Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Cameron Schmidt - Victoria Royals
- Blades, Cougars Swap First-Round Import Draft Picks - Saskatoon Blades
- TSN & RDS Provide Complete Coverage of 2026 League Championship Series - WHL
- 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Show Streaming Exclusively on Victory+ - Spokane Chiefs
- 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Preview - Medicine Hat Tigers
- TSN and Victory+ to Carry 2026 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Royals Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Cameron Schmidt
- Runtso and Stewart Listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings
- Victoria Royals Announce Team Awards Recipients
- Fan Appreciation Night Is this Saturday at the SOFMC
- Clash of the Kingdoms Pre-Season Tickets On-Sale Now