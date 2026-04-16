Runtso and Stewart Listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Timofei Runtso and Nolan Stewart have been listed on NHL Central Scouting's final 2026 NHL Draft Rankings.

Runtso, officially ranked 48th overall among North American Skaters, finished his first year in the WHL with 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists) in 68 games. Having finished first in point scoring among Royals defensemen, the Marina del Rey, California product earned the Victoria Royals Top Defenseman award.

Stewart, ranked 199th overall among North American Skaters, had a career season in his second year with Victoria. The Edmonton, AB based forward more than doubled his career point total this season, amassing 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 65 games. Stewart earned the Royals Fan Choice Award following the conclusion of the regular season. He was originally drafted by Victoria in the fifth round, 104th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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