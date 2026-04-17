Olsen, Wiliams, and Klimpke Named in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades trio of Zach Olsen, Cooper Williams, and Brayden Klimpke have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings.

Olsen jumped to 36th overall amongst North American skaters for the upcoming draft. Previously ranked 43rd at the midway point of the season, the Calgary, AB native scored 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in 57 games for the Blue and Gold, all career highs. The Western Hockey League (WHL) sophomore amped up his play in the playoffs with two goals and four assists for six points in ten games. Olsen also tacked on 18 penalty minutes in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Williams ranked 50th amongst North American skaters. The 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year finalist finished second in team scoring after his second season with 57 points (23G, 34A). The 6-foot-1 centre scored arguably two of the biggest goals for the Blades in the postseason. Williams tied Game 6 in Round 1 against the Edmonton Oil Kings with seven seconds left to force double overtime at SaskTel Centre. Despite the Blades losing Game 6, Williams tied Game 7 2-2 with 5:08 remaining in regulation to force overtime on the road. The game-tying goal ultimately led to a series victory for the Bridge City Bunch, the first ever on the road in franchise history. Williams finished the postseason with two goals and four assists in 11 games through two rounds.

Klimpke also jumped up in the final rankings moving from 79 to 74 amongst North American skaters. The 2007-born defender led the backend in scoring during the regular season with four goals and 43 assists for 47 points in all 68 games. The late 2007-born defender served as an alternate captain for the Blades in his second season with the team and led them to a second round appearance in the postseason. In 11 playoff games, Klimpke scored one goal and four assists for five points. The 6-foot-1 defender was regularly tasked with defending each team's top forward lines and eating a large chunk of minutes all throughout the year.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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