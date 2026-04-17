WHL Enters 2026 NHL Draft with Four of Top Five North American Skaters

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League heads into the 2026 NHL Draft as the No. 1 development league in North America, with four of the top five skaters and 80 total players ranked by NHL Central Scouting.

NHL Central Scouting unveiled its Final Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft on Thursday morning. The 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held June 26-27 in Buffalo, N.Y.

"While a lot has changed in hockey's development landscape, the WHL has further solidified itself as the best environment for players to be developed, scouted, and then drafted to the NHL," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "With four of the top five skaters having developed in the WHL, and nearly a 20-per-cent increase in the players ranked by NHL Central Scouting, the WHL is once again reinforced as an exceptional path to professional hockey."

Across the member Leagues of the Canadian Hockey League, including the WHL, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, a total of 197 players are ranked among the 261 players identified by NHL Central Scouting. This reinforces the CHL Member Leagues as the top development path for junior hockey players, with 75.5 per cent of North American-ranked players coming from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

Four of the top five ranked North American skaters developed in the WHL, including Medicine Hat Tigers alumnus Gavin McKenna (first) and Prince George Cougars defenceman Carson Carels (third), Victoria Royals alumnus Keaton Verhoeff (fourth), and Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph (fifth).

NHL Central Scouting's top 32 North American skaters features 12 players developed in the WHL, including JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers, Ryan Lin of the Vancouver Giants, Liam Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers, Ben MacBeath of the Calgary Hitmen, Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers, Chase Harrington of the Spokane Chiefs, Jakub Vanecek of the Tri-City Americans, and Mathis Preston of the Vancouver Giants.

Five WHL netminders rank among the top 10 goaltenders in North America, including Michal Orsulak of the Prince Albert Raiders, Filip Ruzicka of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Marek Sklenicka of the Seattle Thunderbirds, Tobias Tvrznik of the Wenatchee Wild, and Harrison Boettiger of the Kelowna Rockets.

Of the 80 players developed in the WHL to be identified by NHL Central Scouting, 47 are forwards, 24 are defencemen, and nine are goaltenders.

In total, NHL Central Scouting has identified 224 skaters and 37 goaltenders from North America, with 75.5 per cent of the list having spent time developing in the member Leagues of the CHL. The WHL accounts for 30.7 per cent of the North American list, while the OHL follows at 29.1 per cent and the QMJHL contributes 15.7 per cent.

In 2025, the WHL accounted for 67 players on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. The rise from 67 players in 2025 to 80 players in 2026 represents an increase of 19.4 per cent.

Of the WHL's 23 Clubs, 22 are represented in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings, led by the Medicine Hat Tigers, who boast nine players. The Prince Albert Raiders follow closely with seven players ranked by NHL Central Scouting. The Edmonton Oil Kings and Portland Winterhawks both boast six players, while the Calgary Hitmen, Prince George Cougars, and Vancouver Giants all have five players ranked by NHL Central Scouting.

NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings features 197 players developed in the member Leagues of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), including 76 from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and 41 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Currently in its 51st year of operation, NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs. Headed by Group Vice President Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting employs eight full-time scouts throughout North America.

Full rankings are available on NHL.com.

2025-26 NHL Central Scouting - Final Rankings - WHL Skaters

RK Last Name First Name Hometown WHL Team Ht Wt Pos

1 McKenna* Gavin Whitehorse, Yukon Medicine Hat Tigers (2022-25) 5'11" 170 LW

3 Carels Carson Cypress River, Man. Prince George Cougars 6'2" 202 D

4 Verhoeff* Keaton Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Victoria Royals (2023-25) 6'4" 208 D

5 Rudolph Daxon Lacombe, Alta. Prince Albert Raiders 6'2" 206 D

12 Hurlbert JP Allen, Texas Kamloops Blazers 6'0" 185 LW

16 Lin Ryan Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants 5'11" 177 D

20 Ruck Liam Osoyoos, B.C. Medicine Hat Tigers 6'0" 176 RW

22 MacBeath Ben Calgary, Alta. Calgary Hitmen 6'2" 184 D

23 Ruck Markus Osoyoos, B.C. Medicine Hat Tigers 6'0" 167 C

26 Harrington Chase Prince George, B.C. Spokane Chiefs 6'1" 195 LW

31 Vanecek Jakub Humpolec, Czechia Tri-City Americans 6'2" 191 D

32 Preston Mathis Penticton, B.C. Vancouver Giants 5'11" 177 RW

33 Hamilton Beckett Saskatoon, Sask. Red Deer Rebels 5'11" 173 C

36 Olsen Zach Calgary, Alta. Saskatoon Blades 6'1" 198 RW

37 Sparks Tyus Meridian, Idaho Spokane Chiefs 5'11" 182 C

44 Liske Brek Beausejour, Man. Everett Silvertips 6'1" 190 D

46 Pantelas Giorgos Victoria, B.C. Brandon Wheat Kings 6'2" 214 D

48 Runtso Timofei Marina del Rey, Calif. Victoria Royals 6'2" 185 D

50 Williams Cooper Calgary, Alta. Saskatoon Blades 6'0" 166 C

52 Gustafson Jake San Jose, Calif. Portland Winterhawks 6'4" 179 C

53 Sivertson Jonah Regina, Sask. Prince Albert Raiders 6'3" 194 RW

54 Vanhanen Matias Nokia, Finland Everett Silvertips 5'11" 174 LW

57 McLaughlin Will Canmore, Alta. Portland Winterhawks 6'2" 169 D

58 Lemire Kayden Edmonton, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6'4" 194 RW

60 Joudrey Caelan Airdrie, Alta. Wenatchee Wild 6'4" 179 C

62 Mackenzie Ethan Peachland, B.C. Edmonton Oil Kings 6'1" 189 D

66 Heger Kyle Eagan, Minn. Lethbridge Hurricanes 6'1" 193 D

70 Lansard Zachary Ste. Anne, Man. Regina Pats 6'0" 175 RW

74 Klimpke Brayden Calgary, Alta. Saskatoon Blades 5'11" 165 D

81 Amrhein Landon Celina, Texas Calgary Hitmen 6'5" 190 LW

88 Dean Dylan Maple Grove, Minn. Edmonton Oil Kings 6'0" 180 C

90 Bryzgalov Yaroslav Minsk, Belarus Medicine Hat Tigers 6'4" 216 LW

93 Stengrim Kade Brainerd, Minn. Medicine Hat Tigers 6'4" 206 LW

99 Burick Sean San Clemente, Calif. Penticton Vees 6'8" 209 D

107 Kelly Benett Cochrane, Alta. Prince Albert Raiders 6'1" 187 D

109 Ta'amu Alofa Tunoa San Diego, Calif. Edmonton Oil Kings 6'2" 233 D

116 Kuzma Cameron St. Albert, Alta. Red Deer Rebels 6'2" 190 C

122 Varga Kalder Geneva, Ill. Red Deer Rebels 5'11" 178 RW

123 Duguay Jordan Edmonton, Alta. Portland Winterhawks 5'10" 174 LW

128 Kosick Noah Victoria, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 5'11" 165 C

130 Allard Cameron Yorkton, Sask. Brandon Wheat Kings 6'3" 185 D

134 Kamas Jiri Plzen, Czechia Red Deer Rebels 6'1" 187 D

138 Rolsing Darian Speyer, Germany Wenatchee Wild 6'6" 192 D

145 Dingman Sawyer Edmonton, Alta. Swift Current Broncos 6'4" 224 LW

146 Steen Riley Ladysmith, B.C. Medicine Hat Tigers 6'1" 190 D

147 Molgachev Andrei Magnitogorsk, Russia Calgary Hitmen 5'10" 185 C

149 Sarkenov Alisher Astana, Kazakhstan Prince Albert Raiders 6'0" 174 RW

150 O'Neill Andrew Fargo, N.D. Edmonton Oil Kings 6'2" 195 C

151 Sawchyn Lukas Grande Prairie, Alta. Edmonton Oil Kings 5'10" 173 C

153 Yakutsenak Dmitri Yaroslavl, Russia Prince George Cougars 6'1" 201 C

154 Brown Reed Tempe, Ariz. Portland Winterhawks 5'11" 161 C

156 Baumuller Joby Wilcox, Sask. Brandon Wheat Kings 5'11" 191 RW

158 Souch Brock Edmonton, Alta. Prince George Cougars 5'11" 168 C

162 Boychuk Riley Cochrane, Alta. Prince Albert Raiders 5'10" 170 C

163 Gillespie Brody Vancouver, Wash. Spokane Chiefs 6'1" 194 C

165 Pavao Cruz Calgary, Alta. Tri-City Americans 5'11" 196 RW

170 Anisimov Arsenii Kazan, Russia Prince George Cougars 5'11" 176 D

173 Olson Brett Spruce Grove, Alta. Vancouver Giants 6'2" 190 C

176 Man Matyas Ostrava, Czechia Prince Albert Raiders 6'6" 202 D

179 Woo Jonas Winnipeg, Man. Medicine Hat Tigers 5'9" 175 D

183 Maze Julien Calgary Hitmen 5'9" 165 LW

185 McCann Kadon Cochrane, Alta. Medicine Hat Tigers 6'3" 200 C

187 Evaschesen Josh Medicine Hat, Alta. Kamloops Blazers 6'2" 191 LW

189 Lesiuk Gavin Duncan, B.C. Lethbridge Hurricanes 6'5" 221 LW

193 Tomik Tobias Ilava, Slovakia Vancouver Giants 6'0" 194 LW

199 Stewart Nolan Edmonton, Alta. Victoria Royals 5'10" 168 RW

200 Iginla Joe Lake Country, B.C. Vancouver Giants 5'10" 175 RW

211 Klassen Cohen Martensville, Sask. Regina Pats 6'0" 177 C

221 Kuryachenkov Stepan Ufa, Russia Swift Current Broncos 5'10" 143 C

222 Aura Hunter Kamloops, B.C. Calgary Hitmen 5'10" 168 D

224 Brown Nathan Winnipeg, Man. Portland Winterhawks 6'0" 163 LW

* = Played 2025-26 in NCAA

2025-26 NHL Central Scouting - Final Rankings - WHL Goaltenders

RK Last Name First Name Hometown WHL Team Ht Wt Pos

2 Orsulak Michal Tremosna, Czechia Prince Albert Raiders 6'4" 220 G

4 Ruzicka Filip Trinec, Czechia Brandon Wheat Kings 6'7" 230 G

6 Sklenicka Marek Litvinov, Czechia Seattle Thunderbirds 6'4" 170 G

8 Tvrznik Tobias Litomerice, Czechia Wenatchee Wild 6'3" 180 G

10 Boettiger Harrison Wheat Ridge, Colo. Kelowna Rockets 6'2" 189 G

19 Snell Parker St. Albert, Alta. Edmonton Oil Kings 6'2" 176 G

26 Casey Carter Grand Rapids, Minn. Medicine Hat Tigers 6'1" 179 G

29 Wendt Xavier Plymouth, Minn. Tri-City Americans 6'0" 179 G

35 Stebetak Ondrej Jihlava, Czechia Portland Winterhawks 6'2" 176 G







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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