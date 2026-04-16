Thorpe Looking to Grow his Game in the Offseason

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After his sophomore season, Riley Thorpe hopes to take another step this offseason as he heads into his third year in the Western Hockey League.

"Riley has a great combination of skating and puck skills that produced some highlight reel goals," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "We expect him to be a guy that we lean on in big moments and a key contributor in our top six forward group next year."

In 67 games this season, Thorpe tallied a career high 16 goals and 37 points. Thorpe also dressed as a member of Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Showcase in February.

"I think growing my game offensively and defensively," said Thorpe. "If this team wants to go far, I need to be at my best. I think I need to be not only producing but also defending."

Thorpe notes that battling adversity throughout the season builds character for the team.

"Everyone wants to win, us, Moose Jaw as a whole, we want to see this team do well," said Thorpe. "When you lose two seasons in a row, it's pretty tough, but you don't want to feel that a third time. Coming into next season, [we're] going to be super hungry and willing to do what it takes to make the playoffs."

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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