Schmidt Looking to Continue Building Game in Offseason

Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In his third season in the WHL, Connor Schmidt took another step in growing his game while being added to the Warriors' leadership group.

"When you picture 'races and battles', you picture Connor Schmidt," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "Whatever the situation or the circumstances, you know you are going to get a relentless effort and all-in compete."

Schmidt's effort on the ice earned him an 'A' just before Christmas.

"It meant a lot," said Schmidt. "We have a really tight group here, so to lead that group, it was very special for me."

This season, Schmidt tallied a career-high 16 goals and 40 points through 66 games, and as he heads into his fourth season with the Moose Jaw Warriors, he notes that offseason preparation is key to getting a strong start at training camp next year.

"[This offseason I want to] try to build [my game] in a lot of ways," said Schmidt. "[Maybe] putting on some weight, trying to get faster, and keep working on the little details."

Schmidt notes that the foundation the team built this season will be key to taking another step next year.

"This year, we had a lot of guys injured throughout the year, so to see everyone push through that was good to see," said Schmidt. "Next year, we need to come in really hungry and motivated to get into the playoffs."

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.