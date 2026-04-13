Schmidt Looking to Continue Building Game in Offseason
Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In his third season in the WHL, Connor Schmidt took another step in growing his game while being added to the Warriors' leadership group.
"When you picture 'races and battles', you picture Connor Schmidt," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "Whatever the situation or the circumstances, you know you are going to get a relentless effort and all-in compete."
Schmidt's effort on the ice earned him an 'A' just before Christmas.
"It meant a lot," said Schmidt. "We have a really tight group here, so to lead that group, it was very special for me."
This season, Schmidt tallied a career-high 16 goals and 40 points through 66 games, and as he heads into his fourth season with the Moose Jaw Warriors, he notes that offseason preparation is key to getting a strong start at training camp next year.
"[This offseason I want to] try to build [my game] in a lot of ways," said Schmidt. "[Maybe] putting on some weight, trying to get faster, and keep working on the little details."
Schmidt notes that the foundation the team built this season will be key to taking another step next year.
"This year, we had a lot of guys injured throughout the year, so to see everyone push through that was good to see," said Schmidt. "Next year, we need to come in really hungry and motivated to get into the playoffs."
Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026
- Tips' Powerplay Seals 4-2 Game Two Win - Everett Silvertips
- Parascak, Vanhanen & Orsulak Star in WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, April 13 - WHL
- Hnat Domenichelli Steps Down as Giants GM; Will Stay on in Player Personnel Role - Vancouver Giants
- Schmidt Looking to Continue Building Game in Offseason - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Terik Parascak Named WHL Player of the Week - Prince George Cougars
- Oaten Named to World U18 Championship Preliminary Roster - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants' Preston & Lin Named to Canada's U18 Pre-Tournament Roster - Vancouver Giants
- Nine WHL Players Named to Canada's Pre-Tournament Camp Roster for 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship - WHL
- Carter Esler Named to Team Canada's Pre-Tournament Camp Roster for National Men's U-18 Team - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 3 AT Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Lansard Named to Team Canada Roster for 2026 IIHF U18 Men's Worlds - Regina Pats
- Gardner, Olsen Raise $4,500 for Local Diabetes and Autism Initiatives - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Schmidt Looking to Continue Building Game in Offseason
- McFadden Looking to be Relied on More Next Season
- General Manager Jason Ripplinger Reflects on the Season
- Brown Looking Forward to Productive Offseason Heading into Final WHL Season
- Semeniuk Looking Forward to New Opportunities in NCAA