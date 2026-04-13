Hnat Domenichelli Steps Down as Giants GM; Will Stay on in Player Personnel Role

Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that Hnat Domenichelli will step down from his role as General Manager, but will remain with the organization in a player personnel capacity.

"I want to thank Hnat for managing a very difficult year for the Giants," Giants Majority Owner Ron Toigo said. "I believe the moves he made over the past year have improved our team. We appreciate where things are at and I'm thrilled he will be staying on to help the team get to its next level."

Domenichelli was hired as the Giants' General Manager last summer.

In his new role, he will assist with the upcoming 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, scheduled for May 6 and 7, as well as the 2026 CHL Import Draft, where the Giants hold three selections. Domenichelli brings several years of professional hockey experience in Europe and will leverage those connections to support the team's efforts in the Import Draft.

"After many discussions with Ron over the past few weeks, I feel this is the best path forward for both myself and the organization," Domenichelli said. "I'm excited to continue supporting the team in my new role. With the picks we hold in the upcoming WHL Prospects Draft, we are well positioned to build what I believe will become a championship-caliber team."

"I would also like to thank Ron for allowing me the freedom to explore other opportunities professionally."







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