Gardner, Olsen Raise $4,500 for Local Diabetes and Autism Initiatives

Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades goalie Evan Gardner and forward Zach Olsen raised a combined $4,500 for local diabetes and autism initiatives in Saskatoon.

In January, Gardner debuted a custom autism-awareness goalie mask. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect raised $2,700 through an online auction for the mask with all proceeds going to Family Programs - Autism Services of Saskatoon, an organization that helps families with programming, early detection, and lifestyle learning. Gardner is a finalist for the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for a third consecutive season. The award is given annually to the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year.

"Evan's a tremendous person," said Blades Head Coach Dan DaSilva, "We've seen him grow up here, right, since 17 now until 20 and part of when he was 16 as well, and (he's) just come such a long way. Such a beloved teammate. His teammates love him, he's a popular guy in that room, and obviously he does a tremendous job in the community."

Both type 1 diabetics, Gardner and Olsen teamed up to raise $1,800 through an online auction with two signed jerseys. Proceeds from the auction went to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Pediatric Unit. The funds will go towards Blades/PokeCheck branded patches for kids' diabetes pumps to help kids feel good about having the pump in the summer months.

The duo are back in action on the ice Tuesday for Game 3 of Round 2 presented by Discover Saskatoon against the Prince Albert Raiders. Puck drop at SaskTel Centre is 7:00pm, as the Blades look for a crucial win trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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