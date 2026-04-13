Parascak, Vanhanen & Orsulak Star in WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, April 13

Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Washington Capitals prospect and Prince George Cougars forward Terik Parascak has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, April 12.

Parascak, a 19-year-old product of Lethbridge, Alta., recorded six points (4G-2A) in two games this past week, as the Cougars stormed out to a 2-0 series lead over the Penticton Vees in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot, 187-pound right winger recorded multipoint efforts in both games to start the best-of-seven series. Friday, April 10, in Game 1 from the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, Parascak posted three points (2G-1A), including the game-winning goal, as the Cougars stunned the Vees on home ice. The Cougars scored in each period, with Parascak's game-winning marker coming on a power play with 13 seconds to go in the second period. The veteran forward added an empty-net goal to ice the Game 1 victory and was named first star of the contest.

The following night, Parascak once again registered three points (2G-1A), including the game-winning tally, as the Cougars collected a 6-2 triumph to open up a 2-0 series lead over the Vees. Parascak opened the scoring 6:35 into the first period, registering a shorthanded marker. He added a power-play tally with 4:08 to go in the first period, giving Prince George a commanding 3-0 lead. Before the opening 20 minutes had expired, the Cougars were out front by a 4-0 margin. The Vees added two goals midway through the third period to close the gap, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 6-0 hole. Parascak was named first star of the game once again.

With 14 points (7G-7A) in eight games, Parascak is second in WHL Playoffs scoring, trailing teammate Brock Souch and his 15 points (5G-10A). Parascak's seven goals are tied for first in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, while his four power-play goals stand alone atop the WHL scoring charts.

With 79 points (33G-46A) in 61 regular season games, Parascak led the Cougars in scoring in 2025-26. Originally selected by the Cougars in the fourth round (76th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Parascak has secured 266 points (104G-162A) in 192 career WHL regular season outings. Over 28 career WHL post-season contests with the Cougars, he has collected 38 points (17G-21A).

Parascak was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (17th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Caps on July 5, 2024.

The best-of-seven series between the Cougars and Vees continues Tuesday, April 14, from the CN Centre in Prince George. Stream all the action FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD VANHANEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the weekend ending Sunday, April 12.

Vanhanen, an 18-year-old product of Nokia, Finland, recorded four points (2G-2A) in two games, as the Silvertips staked out a 2-0 series lead over the Kelowna Rockets in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound left winger opened the second round of the WHL Playoffs with three points (2G-1A) in Game 1 against Kelowna on Friday, April 10. Vanhanen's second period goal went on to stand as the game-winning tally against Kelowna. He added an empty netter for good measure late in the third period and was named second star of the game for his performance.

Vanhanen followed up Friday's effort with one assist in Game 2 on Saturday, April 11, helping the Silvertips to a 4-2 triumph over the Rockets. Vanhanen's lone helper in the contest helped set up an insurance goal on a power play by Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen midway through the third period.

By earning an assist Saturday night, Vanhanen extended his WHL Playoffs point-scoring streak to six games. The Finnish forward has tallied points in all six of Everett's playoff games to date, having secured 10 points (5G-5A) along the way. Vanhanen's 10 points are tied for sixth among all WHL skaters and tied for first among all Silvertips in the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

Vanhanen's time in the WHL has been nothing short of a success. After leading the Silvertips in regular season scoring with 87 points (21G-66A) in 62 games, Vanhanen was named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year and a finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Vanhanen is listed 76th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He was originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Vanhanen and the Silvertips continue the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs Tuesday, April 14, with Game 3 against the Kelowna Rockets from Prospera Place. Stream all the action for FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels

March 30, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

April 6, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER ORSULAK NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Michal Orsulak of the Prince Albert Raiders has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 12.

Orsulak, an 18-year-old product of Tremosna, Czechia, went 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .969 save percentage, and one shutout, as the Raiders opened up a 2-0 series lead in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Game 1 on Friday, April 10, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound puckstopper made 16 saves as the Raiders secured a 6-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre. Orsulak was particularly busy during a third-period push from the Blades, making nine saves on 10 shots.

Game 2 on Saturday, April 11, saw Orsulak turn in a perfect performance, making 15 saves in a 3-0 triumph over the Blades at the Art Hauser Centre.

To this point in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, Orsulak is 6-1 with a 1.57 GAA, .911 SV%, and two shutouts. He tied for first in wins, ranks second in GAA, and leads the WHL Playoffs in shutouts.

In his first season with the Raiders, Orsulak went 28-4-3-1 with a 2.22 GAA, .907 SV%, and four shutouts in 36 regular season appearances. He was named a finalist for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Goaltender of the Year, and is also a member of the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Orsulak is listed second among North American netminders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.

The Raiders continue their march in the 2026 WHL Playoffs with Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Saskatoon Blades set for Tuesday, April 14, at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen







Western Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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