Parascak, Vanhanen & Orsulak Star in WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, April 13
Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Washington Capitals prospect and Prince George Cougars forward Terik Parascak has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, April 12.
Parascak, a 19-year-old product of Lethbridge, Alta., recorded six points (4G-2A) in two games this past week, as the Cougars stormed out to a 2-0 series lead over the Penticton Vees in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.
The 6-foot, 187-pound right winger recorded multipoint efforts in both games to start the best-of-seven series. Friday, April 10, in Game 1 from the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, Parascak posted three points (2G-1A), including the game-winning goal, as the Cougars stunned the Vees on home ice. The Cougars scored in each period, with Parascak's game-winning marker coming on a power play with 13 seconds to go in the second period. The veteran forward added an empty-net goal to ice the Game 1 victory and was named first star of the contest.
The following night, Parascak once again registered three points (2G-1A), including the game-winning tally, as the Cougars collected a 6-2 triumph to open up a 2-0 series lead over the Vees. Parascak opened the scoring 6:35 into the first period, registering a shorthanded marker. He added a power-play tally with 4:08 to go in the first period, giving Prince George a commanding 3-0 lead. Before the opening 20 minutes had expired, the Cougars were out front by a 4-0 margin. The Vees added two goals midway through the third period to close the gap, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 6-0 hole. Parascak was named first star of the game once again.
With 14 points (7G-7A) in eight games, Parascak is second in WHL Playoffs scoring, trailing teammate Brock Souch and his 15 points (5G-10A). Parascak's seven goals are tied for first in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, while his four power-play goals stand alone atop the WHL scoring charts.
With 79 points (33G-46A) in 61 regular season games, Parascak led the Cougars in scoring in 2025-26. Originally selected by the Cougars in the fourth round (76th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Parascak has secured 266 points (104G-162A) in 192 career WHL regular season outings. Over 28 career WHL post-season contests with the Cougars, he has collected 38 points (17G-21A).
Parascak was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (17th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Caps on July 5, 2024.
The best-of-seven series between the Cougars and Vees continues Tuesday, April 14, from the CN Centre in Prince George. Stream all the action FREE on Victory+.
Tempo WHL Player of the Week
September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors
September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos
October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars
October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats
November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings
November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips
December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings
December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs
December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers
January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings
January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers
January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders
February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets
February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings
February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs
March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips
March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets
March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds
March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen
April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings
2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD VANHANEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the weekend ending Sunday, April 12.
Vanhanen, an 18-year-old product of Nokia, Finland, recorded four points (2G-2A) in two games, as the Silvertips staked out a 2-0 series lead over the Kelowna Rockets in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound left winger opened the second round of the WHL Playoffs with three points (2G-1A) in Game 1 against Kelowna on Friday, April 10. Vanhanen's second period goal went on to stand as the game-winning tally against Kelowna. He added an empty netter for good measure late in the third period and was named second star of the game for his performance.
Vanhanen followed up Friday's effort with one assist in Game 2 on Saturday, April 11, helping the Silvertips to a 4-2 triumph over the Rockets. Vanhanen's lone helper in the contest helped set up an insurance goal on a power play by Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen midway through the third period.
By earning an assist Saturday night, Vanhanen extended his WHL Playoffs point-scoring streak to six games. The Finnish forward has tallied points in all six of Everett's playoff games to date, having secured 10 points (5G-5A) along the way. Vanhanen's 10 points are tied for sixth among all WHL skaters and tied for first among all Silvertips in the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Vanhanen's time in the WHL has been nothing short of a success. After leading the Silvertips in regular season scoring with 87 points (21G-66A) in 62 games, Vanhanen was named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year and a finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.
Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Vanhanen is listed 76th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He was originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
Vanhanen and the Silvertips continue the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs Tuesday, April 14, with Game 3 against the Kelowna Rockets from Prospera Place. Stream all the action for FREE on Victory+.
Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week
September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers
October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen
October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings
November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen
November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds
November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors
December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild
December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals
December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild
January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings
January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen
February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen
February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders
February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets
March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes
March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders
March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels
March 30, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders
April 6, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets
2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER ORSULAK NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Michal Orsulak of the Prince Albert Raiders has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 12.
Orsulak, an 18-year-old product of Tremosna, Czechia, went 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .969 save percentage, and one shutout, as the Raiders opened up a 2-0 series lead in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.
Game 1 on Friday, April 10, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound puckstopper made 16 saves as the Raiders secured a 6-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre. Orsulak was particularly busy during a third-period push from the Blades, making nine saves on 10 shots.
Game 2 on Saturday, April 11, saw Orsulak turn in a perfect performance, making 15 saves in a 3-0 triumph over the Blades at the Art Hauser Centre.
To this point in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, Orsulak is 6-1 with a 1.57 GAA, .911 SV%, and two shutouts. He tied for first in wins, ranks second in GAA, and leads the WHL Playoffs in shutouts.
In his first season with the Raiders, Orsulak went 28-4-3-1 with a 2.22 GAA, .907 SV%, and four shutouts in 36 regular season appearances. He was named a finalist for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Goaltender of the Year, and is also a member of the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.
Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Orsulak is listed second among North American netminders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.
The Raiders continue their march in the 2026 WHL Playoffs with Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Saskatoon Blades set for Tuesday, April 14, at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.
Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week
September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals
September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers
October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades
October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders
November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips
November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats
December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds
December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans
January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals
January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs
January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees
February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings
February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers
February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds
February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees
March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
Western Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026
- Tips' Powerplay Seals 4-2 Game Two Win - Everett Silvertips
- Parascak, Vanhanen & Orsulak Star in WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, April 13 - WHL
- Hnat Domenichelli Steps Down as Giants GM; Will Stay on in Player Personnel Role - Vancouver Giants
- Schmidt Looking to Continue Building Game in Offseason - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Terik Parascak Named WHL Player of the Week - Prince George Cougars
- Oaten Named to World U18 Championship Preliminary Roster - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants' Preston & Lin Named to Canada's U18 Pre-Tournament Roster - Vancouver Giants
- Nine WHL Players Named to Canada's Pre-Tournament Camp Roster for 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship - WHL
- Carter Esler Named to Team Canada's Pre-Tournament Camp Roster for National Men's U-18 Team - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 3 AT Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Lansard Named to Team Canada Roster for 2026 IIHF U18 Men's Worlds - Regina Pats
- Gardner, Olsen Raise $4,500 for Local Diabetes and Autism Initiatives - Saskatoon Blades
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