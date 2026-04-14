Update on Ty Halaburda

Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Halaburda

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Halaburda(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets would like to provide an update on forward Ty Halaburda following the injury sustained during Game 2 in Everett.

Halaburda has been released from Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and will travel home to Victoria today with his family.

He will be out for the remainder of the season as he recovers from a head injury. The Rockets medical staff will oversee his care moving forward, and he is expected to rejoin the team later this month.

The Kelowna Rockets would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the medical staff at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett for their care and support. The organization would also like to thank the Everett Silvertips front office staff for their outstanding support throughout this process.

The organization wishes Ty a full and speedy recovery and will continue to support him throughout his rehabilitation.

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