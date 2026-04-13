Lansard Named to Team Canada Roster for 2026 IIHF U18 Men's Worlds

Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Hockey Canada announced today its roster for the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship, set to take place in Bratislava and Trencin, Slovakia, and among those selected is Regina Pats forward Zach Lansard.

Lansard's inclusion caps off a strong draft season for the 17-year-old, who continues to rise on the radar of NHL scouts. Ranked No. 62 in TSN 's latest draft rankings by Craig Button, Lansard has firmly worked his way into second-round consideration for the 2025 NHL Draft. That marks a notable jump from January, when NHL Central Scouting had him slotted 72nd among North American skaters.

Lansard was the only Regina player to appear in all 68 regular-season games, finishing with a career-high 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists). The performance represents a significant step forward from his rookie season, when he recorded 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) in 54 games and was named the team's Rookie of the Year.

His development also earned him a spot in the 2025 WHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, where he showcased his skill set on a national stage during a pivotal draft year. Lansard carried that momentum into the postseason, scoring three goals in five playoff games.

The 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship begins April 22, with Canada set to face Slovakia, Latvia, Norway, and Finland in the preliminary round. The tournament concludes with the medal games on May 2.

Fans across Canada will be able to follow the action, with TSN and RDS serving as the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada. TSN will air all Team Canada preliminary-round games, along with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal contests, while RDS will broadcast all preliminary-round games involving Canada, select quarterfinals, and the medal round.

For more information on the tournament, visit the official website at IIHF.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.