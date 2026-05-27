Pats Ink Defenceman Wolanski

Published on May 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats announced today they have signed 2011-born defenceman Tyson Wolanski to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"The Regina Pats organization is very excited to have signed our second-round pick, 31st overall, from the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft," said General Manager Dale Derkatch. "Tyson brings an exciting combination of skating ability, skill, and size to the table, which we believe will help strengthen our defensive group when he becomes a full-time player with the Pats."

Wolanski, 15, was selected by the Pats in the second round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound right-shot defenceman from Cloverdale, B.C., recorded 47 points (11G-36A) in 28 games with Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep during the 2025-26 season.

Wolanski earned CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team honours after finishing second among Yale Hockey Academy defencemen in scoring. He brings a combination of size, mobility and offensive ability to the Pats blueline pipeline.

The Pats would like to welcome Tyson and the Wolanski family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

Pats Ink Defenceman Wolanski - Regina Pats

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