Pats Prospects Logan Henry and Cruz Nicolay Invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats are proud to announce that prospects Logan Henry and Cruz Nicolay have been invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp, taking place July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario.

Henry and Nicolay are among 80 of the country's top under-17 players invited to attend the five-day camp, which features eight goaltenders, 24 defencemen and 48 forwards. All 80 players have been selected in the Canadian Hockey League Draft, including 29 players from the Western Hockey League.

"We're very excited to see two of our prospects, Logan Henry and Cruz Nicolay, earn invitations to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp," said Regina Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "It's a testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication they've shown throughout their hockey careers. This is a tremendous opportunity for both players to compete against the top talent in their age group from across the country, and we're excited to see how they perform and continue their development."

Henry, 15, spent the 2025-26 season with Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep, recording eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 27 regular-season games. The Prince George, B.C. product elevated his game in the postseason, tallying six points (1G-5A) in five playoff contests. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward also represented Team British Columbia at the WHL Cup, where he was named Game MVP against Team Manitoba and helped his province capture a silver medal after posting four points (3G-1A). Henry added two goals at the Circle K Classic before being selected by the Pats 23rd overall in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Nicolay, 16, suited up for Calgary IHA U18 Prep during the 2025-26 campaign, collecting three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 27 games while ranking second among team defencemen in goals and third in points. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound blueliner also appeared in five games at the Circle K Classic, made two AJHL appearances with the Drayton Valley Thunder, and made his WHL debut with the Pats on March 14 against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Rocky Mountain House, Alta. native recorded his first WHL point with an assist in Regina's regular-season finale in Brandon. Nicolay was selected 27th overall by the Pats in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Players will be divided into four teams for the development camp, which includes two days of practices followed by six games from July 19-21.

Following the camp, players will continue to be evaluated throughout the early portion of the 2026-27 season before Hockey Canada names the Canada Red and Canada White rosters for the 2026 U17 World Challenge, set for Nov. 1-7 in Oakville, Ont.







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