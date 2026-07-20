Pats Sign Karsay to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Samuel Karsay to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Karsay, 18, was selected by the Pats in the third round (146th overall) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound left winger from Ilava, Slovakia, split the 2025-26 season between HK Spartak Dubnica in Slovakia's second division and HK Dukla Trenèín U20. In 11 games with Trenèín's U20 club, the 2008-born forward registered seven points (four goals, three assists).

Karsay was also ranked 63rd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. On the international stage, Karsay represented Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship, helping his country earn a silver medal.

"We're very excited to see Samuel in a Pats uniform very soon," said Regina Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "He's a competitive two-way forward who plays with a lot of pace and has a knack for creating offense around the net. We believe he has the tools to make an impact in our lineup, and we're looking forward to helping him continue his development in Regina."

Karsay becomes the latest member of the Pats' 2026 import class to sign with the club after import defenceman Tomas Cermak signed earlier this week.

The Regina Pats would like to welcome Samuel and his family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

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