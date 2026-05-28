Americans, Oil Kings to Partner for Second Straight Joint Development Camp

Published on May 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







The Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings will partner for a second consecutive joint development camp June 5-7 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The three-day camp will feature newly drafted and listed prospects from both Western Hockey League clubs participating in on-ice sessions, skill development, and scrimmages throughout the weekend.

Representing the Americans at this year's camp are Lincoln Baschuk, Alexandre Montembeault, Steven Leavitt, and Kane Strudwick.

The partnership began in 2025 when the two organizations held their first joint development camp in Edmonton.

"We've really valued the partnership with Edmonton because it gives both organizations a chance to work together and create a highly competitive development environment for our young players," said Jon Sortland, president of the Tri-City Americans. "For our prospects, it's a great opportunity to learn from different coaches, compete against another WHL organization's top young talent and experience the expectations that come with playing at this level. It's an important step in helping them prepare for their future in junior hockey."

Note: The camp will be closed to the public.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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