Americans' Ben Oliverio Invited to Hockey Canada U17 Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







The Tri City Americans are proud to announce that signed prospect BEN OLIVERIO (2010) has been invited to attend to Hockey Canada's National under 17 Development Camp.

The camp will be held in Oakville, Ontario from July 17-21

We wish Ben all the best in his pursuit to play for Hockey Canada in the World Under 17 tournament in November 2026.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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