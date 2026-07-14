Americans' Ben Oliverio Invited to Hockey Canada U17 Camp
Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
The Tri City Americans are proud to announce that signed prospect BEN OLIVERIO (2010) has been invited to attend to Hockey Canada's National under 17 Development Camp.
The camp will be held in Oakville, Ontario from July 17-21
We wish Ben all the best in his pursuit to play for Hockey Canada in the World Under 17 tournament in November 2026.
Check out the Tri-City Americans Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026
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- Spokane's Gavin Burcar Among Five Current and Incoming WHLers to Participate in USA Hockey's 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Spokane Chiefs
- Americans' Ben Oliverio Invited to Hockey Canada U17 Camp - Tri-City Americans
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