Americans sign 2010 forward Owen Kraft to a WHL Standard Player Agreement and Development Plan
Published on July 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced Monday that the team has signed forward Owen Kraft to a WHL Standard Player Agreement and Development Plan. The Americans acquired Kraft from the Wenatchee Wild in a trade completed on July 14, 2026.
"Owen is a highly skilled, dynamic forward with an elite hockey IQ and a high compete level," stated Tory.
We look forward to having Owen attend training camp this fall and compete for a roster spot this season. We are pleased to welcome Owen and his family to the Tri-City Americans.
OWEN KRAFT LC 5-9 175 July 26-2010
Moorhead Bantam 15 U MN-HS
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